Mickey Josephs should be the next Nebraska head coach

There are a few things we know about Nebraska Interim head coach Mickey Joseph that should help Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts make the decision to remove that tag.

The first is this and probably the most important.

We don’t have to sell him on Nebraska football.He understands the fan base, he understands what the culture should be and he can recruit like no other coach.

OFFER HIM THE JOB.-He is a Husker!

I know so was Scott Frost, but whatever it was it just wasn’t meant to be. Maybe the hiring was just too perfect and the expectations that were put on him just created too much stress and when things went south there was no stopping the avalanche of problems.

There were a lot of rumors floating around and that’s what they were rumors. The one thing that we don’t really know is -what was the real situation in Lincoln and what were the real problems? It might be best we never know and the sooner this all gets put behind us the sooner the healing can start.

Hire Mickey and we are on the right path.

Mickey has been out recruiting during Nebraska’s bye weeks tediously across the country and I guess I don’t want to lose those players he has built a rapport with and are at least thinking about coming to Nebraska. Kids respond well to him, look at his resume and history.

Did we really think that he could take over the program a few weeks ago and make enough significant changes to hopefully get us to a bowl game?

I hate to say it, but I think it’s realistic to accept that the 2022 season is probably a wash and to get three more wins to earn a bowl game is probably not going to happen.

Are there three winnable games on the schedule? Yes and no.

Minnesota is a weak yes with the quarterback situation; Michigan is a solid no; Wisconsin seems to have straightened things out and will be a tough, tough game and Iowa is another team that has really struggled offensively but did put up 33 points in a win over Northwestern last week.

Up until the injury to Casey Thompson I felt we were the better team against Illinois and we would have collected a ‘W’ had he not gotten hurt. What I saw from the backups last Saturday was kind of scary.

I just feel that we have our head coach right now and he wants to be the head coach at Nebraska. That is another huge mark in Joseph’s favor.

Well I’m heading home to find some warm clothing for the York game at Omaha Gross. Last week I wore shorts to a playoff game, this week well probably not.

Have a great weekend and be safe and be careful if you are traveling.