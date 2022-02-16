Michael Nisly will play football at Hastings College

Nisly will major in physical education at Hastings and plans to become a PE teacher.

His future head coach said it’s uncertain just how big of a role he’ll play for the Broncos next fall because incoming freshmen always face a mental challenge in adjusting to the college game and learning a new system and playbook, but Franzen noted that Nisly’s skillset meshes well with a Hastings running back room featuring four seniors and six total backs.

While Nisly’s exact role as a freshman is yet to be defined, the running back said he’s more concerned with getting to work and doing what he can to improve himself and the program.

“I’m just coming in and trying to make an impact right away as much as I can,” he said. “Whether that’s in practice or in games, I’m going to give 100 percent.”

In August, Nisly will trek just over an hour to the west and trade in his Centennial blue for Hastings red, but the team name and helmet decal will be the same. Some of his teammates’ faces will be familiar too – Centennial senior wideout Jake Bargen also signed with Hastings College on Wednesday morning.

“As a program, one of the things we’re really trying to do as we have a new coaching staff in lace is rebrand ourselves as a great option for greater Nebraska – I mean, eastern Nebraska is great too – but really a lot of the smaller schools west of Lincoln,” Franzen said. “For us, this is great to be able to get a couple of really good athletes and great people from a school that’s not right in our backyard but pretty close.”