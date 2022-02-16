Michael Nisly will play football at Hastings College

UTICA – The team colors might be different, but the name and the horseshoe decal on the side of the helmet will stay the same for Michael Nisly as he prepares for the next step of his football journey.
The Centennial senior made sure of that Wednesday morning, when he officially signed on the dotted line with the Hastings College Broncos.
“Mike’s come a long way in his four years here,” Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said. “He’s really developed his junior and senior year. He was playing the best football of his career in his senior year and tore his ACL, but Mike’s come a long way. He really developed late in his career and was a really important part of our scheme offensively and defensively. Mike has worked from the bottom up, maybe more so than a lot of other players that are going on to play college.”
Nisly said he initially considered Concordia and Doane as well, but his recruitment slowed down slightly after he tore his ACL in October.
“I’m glad in Hastings for still believing in me and still giving me this opportunity,” he said.
That faith, plus a connection formed from a pair of campus visits, ultimately made Hastings the clear choice.
“It just felt like me,” Nisly said. “When I went on my visits, I loved both of my visits. I feel like I can definitely become a better football player and man at Hastings.”
After recording fewer than 50 carries in each of his first three seasons in Centennial blue, Nisly experienced a breakout season early in his junior campaign. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times in the Broncos’ first six games and nearly had a fourth but finished one yard shy in a 10-7 win over Malcolm on Sept. 17.
During a 40-27 win over Grand Island Central Catholic on Sept. 10, Nisly ran 36 times and exploded for 249 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards a carry.
“Mike’s a pretty versatile back,” Klanecky said. “He’s going to have to hit the weight room, but he’s a really versatile back and can run inside and outside zone type of stuff, and that’s exactly what Hastings is going to do. I think he’s going to be a little bit of a Swiss army knife. I think he can be a special teams guy almost right away there, but he’s going to have the skillset to do some different things, even play slot potentially.”
Unfortunately, a promising senior campaign came to an abrupt end in early October. Nisly ran 29 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 loss at Bishop Neumann but tore his ACL and didn’t see the field again.
With Nisly unable to impact the Broncos on the field with the injury, he instead focused on his leadership off the gridiron, remaining as involved as he could during practices and serving as a mentor to the younger players.
“Mike is somebody everyone wants to be around,” Klanecky said. “He’s a good teammate, a quiet kid, a lead by example type of guy and just his presence kept a lot of the younger guys calm. You know what you’re going to get from Mike. He’s a real consistent kid, so he’s good to have around. He helped the younger guys and became a coach on the field.”
Centennial started 4-2 with Nisly in the lineup and beat Wilber-Clatonia 35-25 the week after the running back went down, but it closed the season on a three-game losing streak, including a pair of one-score losses in each of the final two regular-season games.
Even after missing the Broncos’ final four games, Nisly still finished as the team’s leading rusher. He closed his senior season with 681 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards and another score.
Nisly finished his high school career with 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns on 230 carries. He averaged 5.3 yards a pop over his four seasons at Centennial.
While the ACL injury may have served as a concern for some coaches, Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen said the Broncos’ worries were basically nonexistent.
“When kids have an injury like that when they’re young, most of the time they fully recover,” he said. “He’s gone through the treatment and rehab, and a lot times with knee injuries the knee comes back even stronger than they were before because of the extra work they do to get back, so there’s really no concern on our end coming off of that injury.”
The connection between Nisly and Hastings first formed last summer, when Centennial participated in the school’s football team camp. That event served as the first opportunity for Franzen to see and form relationships with players as he prepared for his first year with the Broncos after not coaching the previous couple of seasons.
“The Centennial team showed really, really well in all of our competitions,” Franzen said. “Mike was the premier running back for Centennial and they ran the ball really well. He scored a whole bunch of touchdowns, and they were giving him the ball on simple inside zone plays, similar style of runs to what we use. I thought at that point he’d fit really well into what we do, which is a very similar run game to what they’ve already been doing, and he’s a good football player.”
Nisly, Klanecky and Franzen all offered differing opinions on the biggest way the running back will impact Hastings. Nisly himself believes his work ethic and willingness to improve is his biggest strength, while Klanecky noted Nisly’s versatility and Franzen talked about the back’s ability hit the hole and move north and south.
“I think it’s probably his ability to run the football downhill,” Franzen said. “He has good vision, natural vision, and I think that will translate well into the college game.”
Nisly will major in physical education at Hastings and plans to become a PE teacher.
His future head coach said it’s uncertain just how big of a role he’ll play for the Broncos next fall because incoming freshmen always face a mental challenge in adjusting to the college game and learning a new system and playbook, but Franzen noted that Nisly’s skillset meshes well with a Hastings running back room featuring four seniors and six total backs.
While Nisly’s exact role as a freshman is yet to be defined, the running back said he’s more concerned with getting to work and doing what he can to improve himself and the program.
“I’m just coming in and trying to make an impact right away as much as I can,” he said. “Whether that’s in practice or in games, I’m going to give 100 percent.”
In August, Nisly will trek just over an hour to the west and trade in his Centennial blue for Hastings red, but the team name and helmet decal will be the same. Some of his teammates’ faces will be familiar too – Centennial senior wideout Jake Bargen also signed with Hastings College on Wednesday morning.
“As a program, one of the things we’re really trying to do as we have a new coaching staff in lace is rebrand ourselves as a great option for greater Nebraska – I mean, eastern Nebraska is great too – but really a lot of the smaller schools west of Lincoln,” Franzen said. “For us, this is great to be able to get a couple of really good athletes and great people from a school that’s not right in our backyard but pretty close.”