Mestl in position to challenge for Class C gold

COLUMBUS - Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl is in position to win her first-ever Class C State individual golf title as the two-day tournament will wind down today at Elks Country Club located north of Columbus.
In 2018, as a freshman, Mestl took the lead in the second round, but the weather forced cancellation of the second day and the scores all reverted back to the first day where she finished in third place, just one-shot off the leaders score.
The weather during the first round was not a factor, despite some wind that didn’t have a lot of effect on play.
On Monday, Mestl fired an 82, with rounds of 40-42, which heading into today’s final round is five-strokes off the pace set by Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen and Cozad’s Lynzi Becker.
Mestl is in a four-way tie along with Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian; Kendall Colby from Minden and Payton Wise of Kimball. Colby is the only senior in that group.
The Heartland Huskies as a team are currently in third place as they fired a team score of 390. First place belongs to Broken Bow with a team score of 369 and four strokes better than Heartland is second place Lincoln Christian with a score of 386.
Along with Mestl, senior Madison Miller had an 18-hole score of 93 which currently puts her in a tie for 20th; senior Josie McCormick is in a tie for 33rd with a 51-49 for 100 and rounding out the Huskies scoring was sophomore Ruby Kliewer with a 56-59 for a score of 115 and in a tie for 74th.
The Huskies fifth golfer on Monday, sophomore Lilly Carr had a 132 and is in 90th place.
Tee-times for the Huskies on Tuesday;
McCormick 9:36 a.m. Hole 10
Miller 10:21 a.m. Hole 1
Kliewer 10:21 a.m. Hole 10
Carr 10:57 a.m. Hole 10
Mestl 11:06 a.m. Hole 1
Team Scoring- Top 10
1.Broken Bow 369; 2.Lincoln Christian 386; 3.Heartland 390; 4.West Point-Beemer 396; 5.Lincoln Lutheran 398; 6.Boone Central 399; 7.Valentine 400; T8. Columbus Scotus 403; T8. Minden 403; 10.Kimball 406.
