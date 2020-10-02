 Skip to main content
Mestl continues her hot fall season on the links with a win at Centura
CENTURA – The Heartland Huskies girls golf team took first place at the Centura Golf Invite on Thursday.

The team scored a 391 and broke the school record, which was set in 2012.

Heartland’s team members were seniors Maddie Miller and Josie McCormick, junior Elizabeth Mestl and sophomores Ruby Kliewer and Christina Adamson.

Mestl won her second tournament this week as she placed first with an 81. Miller placed third with a 98 while McCormick placed seventh with a 102. Adamson placed 11th with a 110.

The Huskies competed against Arcadia Loup City, Centura, Gibbon, St. Paul, West Holt, Ravenna, Shelby-Rising City and Doniphan-Trumbull.

Heartland will travel to Hidden Acres in Beatrice for districts on Tuesday.

