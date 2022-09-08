Meridian stays undefeated with 2-0 sweep at McCool Junction tri

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs hosted a Crossroads Conference Tri on Thursday night as the Meridian Mustangs and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were in town.

In the opener it was all Meridian as they swept past the host Mustangs 25-10 and 25-12.

In the second game Meridian was trailing in the first set to the Timberwolves but went on a 19-8 run to close out the first set and win 25-17.

In the second game the Mustangs got out to an early and were never threatened as they improved to 5-0 with the 25-14 win.

Exeter-Milligan (3-3) and McCool Junction (1-6) were in action and that results along with photos will be in Saturday’s sports edition.

Meridian 2 McCool Junction 0

The offense of the Meridian team went through 5-7 junior Jaala Stewart as she smashed eight kills in the first set and finished with nine in the match to lead all players.

Meridian led 5-3, 11-5 which prompted McCool Junction head coach to use his first time out.

The visiting Mustangs lead grew to 17-7 and McCool Junction had no answers.

In the second set it was more of what McCool Junction wasn’t doing as much as it was what Meridian was doing. McCool Junction mistakes in the second set accounted for 17 of their 25 points.

After 15 kills in the first set, Meridian had just four in the second set and finished with 19 to just nine for the Mustangs.

Leading McCool Junction was junior McKenna Yates with three.

Meridian’s serve game produced seven aces as Stewart was responsible for four of those.

Meridian 2 Exeter-Milligan 0

EM took a 9-6 lead in the first set, but an 11-3 Meridian run sparked the Mustangs on a 44-22 run for the rest of the match and Meridian went on to the 2-0 win.

Stewart warmed up after a slow start to finish with five kills as did Jaylee Sobotka, McKenzie Hofstetter and Taelyn Filipe.

Meridian pounded a total of 23 kills to 16 for the Timberwolves who were led by a game-high effort of eight by junior Malorie Staskal. Both Jozie Kanode and Savana Krupicka finished with three each.

Meridian used another huge run of 9-2 in the second set to go from a 6-4 lead to a 15-6 advantage and EM had no answers.

Meridian’s defense was a huge factor for the team in the two game sweep.

McCool Junction will face Harvard on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the High Plains Tournament, while the Timberwolves head to Beatrice for MUDECAS Tournament action.