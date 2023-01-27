Meridian-McCool Junction CRC final goes to the wire

YORK – Great players make great plays and McCool Junction junior McKenna Yates was not about to let a missed free throw end the Mustangs chances at a Crossroads Conference tournament title.

With 4.8 to play in overtime, junior Shelby Bandt went to the line with two free throws, but she missed both chances and Yates fought for the offensive rebound and scored on the leaner from the baseline to put the Mustangs up 35-34.

Meridian had 2.4 seconds but threw the ball away on the inbounds pass and the Mustangs improved to 16-2 winning their first CRC championship since 2000 with the 35-34 win.

“Shelby rarely misses two free throws in a row so I was thinking to myself that you have this Shelby,” said McCool Junction head coach Alyssa VanWesten. “When she missed and McKenna got the ball that was just because she worked hard to get the rebound.”

About two weeks ago the Mustangs defeated BDS in what VanWesten called a breakout win.

“When we beat BDS a few weeks ago that was the turning point,” Van Westen said. “We needed a win against a team like them because they are so good and that just lifted us up to another level.”

Friday night the two teams picked away at each other as Meridian led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at the break.

McCool Junction fell behind 17-11 in the second quarter but scored the final four points.

The teams went to the final eight minutes with the game tied at 22-22, but a 7-1 Meridian run put the Mustangs on the edge of breaking the game open.

Yates scored four of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and McCool Junction and Meridian exchanged leads over the final minute before they ended up at 29-29.

In the OT, Yates knocked down a free throw to put McCool Junction up 30-29, but a Kaira Niederklein 3-ball gave Meridian the 32-30 lead.

A long 3-pointer by junior Briann Stutzman, her only three-pointer of the game, put McCool back up 33-32, but a basket by Jaylee Sobotka turned the advantage back to Meridian, setting up Yates’ game-winner.

VanWesten said after the game this team has bought into the defensive concept and have really stepped up their defense.

“This team has been asked to step up their defensive intensity and they have really shown that this week. They have bought into the defensive concept and mindset. If they are able to follow that with some offense and you know what they just went out and did it tonight.

Other than Yates’ 20, Bandt added six and freshman Claire Brugger five, including a huge old-fashioned three-point play in the third quarter.

McCool was 10 of 45 from the field and 3 of 21 on 3-point shots. Meridian’s defense was just as stingy as McCool’s in the game.

Meridian finished 13 of 44 and 3 of 9 on treys. They were led in scoring by Sobotka with 10 and Taelyn Filipi with nine.

At the line both teams struggled as the McCool girls were 12-24 and Meridian finished 5-15.

McCool Junction (16-2) 7 8 7 7 6-35

Meridian (13-5) 9 8 5 7 5-34