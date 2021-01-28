Meridian holds on for 41-38 win in CRC quarterfinals

SHELBY-The McCool Junction Mustang’s furious fourth quarter rally on Thursday night came up just a little bit short.
Meridian advanced to the CRC Tournament semifinals tonight with a 41-38 win as the McCool Junction team held Meridian scoreless over the final eight minutes, but it was not enough to advance in the tournament.
McCool Junction went to the fourth quarter staring down a 41-25 deficit after the Meridian Mustangs put up 19 points in the third quarter.
McCool Junction scored the first 10 points of the quarter, while the Meridian crew milked the clock playing keep away from the McCool Junction girls when they were in possession. Meridian took only three shots the entire fourth quarter.
McCool Junction had too many fouls to give to send the Meridian girls to the line.
The Mustangs knocked down three 3-pointers as Chelsea Stutzman had two and three in the game, and Sophia Hoffschneider added one over the final eight minutes.
The McCool Junction Mustangs missed their first 13 3-point attempts, but went 5 of 8 over the final minute of the third quarter and the fourth.
Meridian used 3-pointers from Jaala Stewart, Erika Schwisow and Kimberly Schropfer to build the double digit lead headed to the final eight minutes. Stewart finished the game with three treys. She led the Meridian team in scoring with 11, while junior Ally Kort added nine.
Meridian led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 22-14 at the break.
McCool Junction’s early third quarter success trimmed the Meridian lead to three points, but that is when the Meridian girls started to pull away.
McCool Junction was led in scoring by freshman McKenna Yates with 14, while Stutzman had nine points.
MCJ was 14 of 49 from the field and that included 5 of 21 on 3-point shots. They finished 5 of 11 at the free throw line.
Meridian was 16 of 43 and they were 7 of 21 on 3-point attempts. The Mustangs hit both free throws they shot.
McCool Junction recorded 17 turnovers to 16 for Meridian and Meridian had 31 rebounds to McCool Junction 25.
Meridian (9-6) 12 10 19 0-41
McCool Junction (11-5) 3 11 11 13-38
MER (41)-Pribyl 7, Kort 9, E. Schwisow 5, Ward 4, S, Schwisow 2, Stewart11, Schropfer 3. Totals-16-43 (7-21) 2-2-41.
MCJ (38)-Johnson 1, Yates 14, Stutzman 9, Schulz 5, Hoffschneider 3, Weisheit 2, Pinneo 4. Totals-14-49 (5-21) 5-11-38.