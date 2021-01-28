Meridian holds on for 41-38 win in CRC quarterfinals

SHELBY-The McCool Junction Mustang’s furious fourth quarter rally on Thursday night came up just a little bit short.

Meridian advanced to the CRC Tournament semifinals tonight with a 41-38 win as the McCool Junction team held Meridian scoreless over the final eight minutes, but it was not enough to advance in the tournament.

McCool Junction went to the fourth quarter staring down a 41-25 deficit after the Meridian Mustangs put up 19 points in the third quarter.

McCool Junction scored the first 10 points of the quarter, while the Meridian crew milked the clock playing keep away from the McCool Junction girls when they were in possession. Meridian took only three shots the entire fourth quarter.

McCool Junction had too many fouls to give to send the Meridian girls to the line.

The Mustangs knocked down three 3-pointers as Chelsea Stutzman had two and three in the game, and Sophia Hoffschneider added one over the final eight minutes.

The McCool Junction Mustangs missed their first 13 3-point attempts, but went 5 of 8 over the final minute of the third quarter and the fourth.