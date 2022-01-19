 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meridian girls win low-scoring game from E-M
0 Comments

Meridian girls win low-scoring game from E-M

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAYKIN – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the Meridian Mustangs settled in for a defensive battle in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season play Tuesday night.

Meridian doubled up the Timberwolves at the half 20-10, and while the T-Wolves battled in the second half and outscored the host Mustangs 16-13, the 10-point deficit proved to be too much for the Exeter-Milligan girls to overcome in the 33-26 loss.

Exeter-Milligan had a rough night shooting the basketball as they connected only 10 of 39 shots for 26% and were just 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc.

Senior Cameran Jansky led the scoring with eight points, while Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen chipped in with five points apiece.

Exeter-Milligan (10-6) was just 5 of 11 at the free throw line. Jansky led the team on the glass with 10 rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for the Mustangs who improved to 10-4.

Exeter-Milligan will host BDS tonight in their final tune-up before the CRC Tournament starts Saturday at the York City Auditorium.

Exeter-Milligan is the No. 6 seed and will take on the No. 11 seed Shelby-Rising City Huskies at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Meridian is the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the High Plains-Dorchester game at 6 p.m. Monday.

Exeter-Milligan (10-6) 4 6 12 4-26

Meridian (10-4) 7 13 5 8-33

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News