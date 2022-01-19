Meridian girls win low-scoring game from E-M

DAYKIN – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the Meridian Mustangs settled in for a defensive battle in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season play Tuesday night.

Meridian doubled up the Timberwolves at the half 20-10, and while the T-Wolves battled in the second half and outscored the host Mustangs 16-13, the 10-point deficit proved to be too much for the Exeter-Milligan girls to overcome in the 33-26 loss.

Exeter-Milligan had a rough night shooting the basketball as they connected only 10 of 39 shots for 26% and were just 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc.

Senior Cameran Jansky led the scoring with eight points, while Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen chipped in with five points apiece.

Exeter-Milligan (10-6) was just 5 of 11 at the free throw line. Jansky led the team on the glass with 10 rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for the Mustangs who improved to 10-4.

Exeter-Milligan will host BDS tonight in their final tune-up before the CRC Tournament starts Saturday at the York City Auditorium.