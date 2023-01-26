Meridian girls rally, upend No. 1 BDS in CRC semis 39-34

YORK – In the first of four Crossroads Conference tournament semifinal games at the York City Auditorium on Thursday afternoon, the 4-seed Meridian girls weathered an early surge from BDS and flipped the script in the second half, using a 16-10 fourth-quarter run to down the tournament’s top seed in a 39-34 upset.

The game appeared destined to be a low-scoring slugfest early, as the teams remained knotted in a scoreless tie for nearly five minutes before BDS closed the first quarter on an 8-3 run to seize the upper hand early.

Meridian hung around in the second quarter thanks to nine combined points in the stanza from Jaylee Sobotka and Ana Dimas, but JessaLynn Hudson notched eight of the Eagles’ nine points in the period to keep the top seed up by four at the intermission.

The tides started to turn in the third quarter, as Meridian senior Jaslyn Ward netted four points to spark a 10-7 run as the Mustangs trimmed the deficit to a single point entering the final quarter.

Sobotka buried a shot from downtown to give Meridian its first lead of the game at 27-25, but BDS’ Hanna Kadel answered back with a bucket on the other end. However, the junior could not convert the and-one, an issue that would continue to plague the Eagles down the stretch.

Ward put the Mustangs back on top – for good, as it turned out – with a bucket at the 5:07 mark. McKenzie Hofstetter pushed the cushion to 31-28 with 3:38 left, BDS turned the ball over and Sobotka answered with a bucket on the other end to make it a five-point ballgame with 3:21 to play in regulation.

After both teams combined to miss the front end of three one-and-ones, Hannah Miller canned a second-chance trey with 1:33 remaining to cut it to 33-31. Meridian turned the ball over, but the Eagles missed the front end of a one-and-one for the third time in the fourth quarter and failed to capitalize on the miscue.

BDS got to within one at 34-33 with 33.6 seconds remaining, but Meridian’s Kaylee Pribyl split a pair of free throws on the other end. The Eagles then turned the ball over and Dimas knocked down two foul shots to make it a four-point Mustangs lead.

BDS climbed to within three, but Sotboka drilled a pair of freebies with 23 seconds remaining to account for the final margin.

Several factors contributed to the upset – BDS shot just 24.5% (12 of 49) for the game and turned the ball over 21 times, including 10 in the second half – but perhaps the biggest difference came from the charity stripe.

Three times in the final eight minutes, the Eagles went to the line in the bonus; they missed the front end of the ensuing one-and-one all three times. For the quarter, BDS missed seven of 10 free throws, and the No. 1 seed went just 6 of 17 (35.3%) from the stripe for the game.

Meridian wasn’t especially efficient at the line either, knocking down 11 of 20 freebies, but the Mustangs did just enough from the stripe to pick up the win.

Sobotka poured in a game-high 16 points for Merdian, which finished 2 of 12 from three and 13 of 40 (32.5%) from the floor overall, while Dimas netted eight and Ward added six.

McKenzie Hofstetter and Jaala Stewart tallied three points apiece, Pribyl finished with two and Taelyn Filipi rounded out the scoring with one.

Hudson paced BDS with 10 points in the first half and 14 for the game, while Miller accounted for three of the Eagles’ four 3-balls and finished with nine. Kadel netted seven points, Ashley Schlegel finished with three and Malory Dickson capped the scoring with one.

BDS held a 36-27 edge on the glass, but Meridian won the turnover battle 21-18. The Mustangs advanced to Friday night’s title game, where they awaited the winner of the second semifinal between Cross County and McCool Junction.

The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to the third-place game and will take on the loser between the Cougars and Mustangs.