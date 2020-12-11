Meridian fights to the end, but Cougars depth too much

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars ended the first, second and third quarters with buzzer beating 3-pointers.
The third quarter shot came from 6-foot 2 inch center Erica Stratman who dominated the post in the first quarter scoring 14 points as the Cougars built a 22-5 lead. The other treys were courtesy of freshman Shyanne Anderson who had three in the win.
The combination of Stratman in the post, some timely three-pointers and defensive pressure which forced nine first quarter turnovers was just too much for the Mustangs who dropped the Friday night Crossroads Conference matchup by the final score of 49-28.
Cross County 3-0 will hit the road tonight to take on the Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm Clippers in Malcolm.
Meridian (2-2) could not stop the Cougars on the glass as Cross County’s length helped the hosts to second, third and fourth shots all night.
Stratman pulled down double digit in rebounding and she scored a game high 19 points.
The Cougars also got 13 from freshman Anderson and eight from junior guard Josie Noble.
The Cougars led 22-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Meridian did not fold up their tents as they got five points in the second quarter from Ally Kort who led the Mustangs scoring with nine.
Anderson’s three-pointer as time expired in the first half opened the lead from 28-16 to 31-16.
In the third quarter, Stratman’s trey came with the Cougars on top 36-24, extending the lead to 15.
Meridian just didn’t have anything left in the tank to make another run and the Cougars bench was a huge factor as they were able to substitute freely.
Both teams collected six points at the free throw line as Meridian was 6 of 9 and the Cougars finished 6 of 16.
Meridian (1-1) 5 11 8 4- 28
Cross County (3-0) 22 9 8 10- 49
MER (28)-Kujath 1, Kort 9, Schropfer 6, Stewart 2, Pribyl 7, Most 3.
CC (49)-Mentink 6, Schaefer 3, Noble 8, Stratman 19, Anderson 13.
