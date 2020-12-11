 Skip to main content
Meridian fights to the end, but Cougars depth too much
top story
CRC BOYS BASKETBALL

Meridian fights to the end, but Cougars depth too much

Mustangs pull within a dozen several times in second half

Erica Stratman, Cross County G BB

Cross County senior post Erica Stratman (22) takes the rebound away from Meridian’s 5-foot 10 Kimberley Schropfer (31) in CRC action at Cross County High School Friday night. Stratman scored 14 of the Cougars 22 first quarter points.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars ended the first, second and third quarters with buzzer beating 3-pointers.

The third quarter shot came from 6-foot 2 inch center Erica Stratman who dominated the post in the first quarter scoring 14 points as the Cougars built a 22-5 lead. The other treys were courtesy of freshman Shyanne Anderson who had three in the win.

The combination of Stratman in the post, some timely three-pointers and defensive pressure which forced nine first quarter turnovers was just too much for the Mustangs who dropped the Friday night Crossroads Conference matchup by the final score of 49-28.

Cross County 3-0 will hit the road tonight to take on the Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm Clippers in Malcolm.

Meridian (2-2) could not stop the Cougars on the glass as Cross County’s length helped the hosts to second, third and fourth shots all night.

Josie Noble, Cross County guard

Cougar's junior guard Josie Noble (13) takes to the air in an effort to stop Meridian junior Kimberley Schropfer (31) as she tries to get the ball past the mid-court line.

Stratman pulled down double digit in rebounding and she scored a game high 19 points.

The Cougars also got 13 from freshman Anderson and eight from junior guard Josie Noble.

The Cougars led 22-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Meridian did not fold up their tents as they got five points in the second quarter from Ally Kort who led the Mustangs scoring with nine.

Jacy Mentink, Cross County

The Cross County defense forced nine first quarter Meridian turnovers leading to a slew of lay-up attempts. Here senior Jacy Mentink (4) drives into the paint putting the shot up over Meridian’s Ally Kort (10).

Anderson’s three-pointer as time expired in the first half opened the lead from 28-16 to 31-16.

In the third quarter, Stratman’s trey came with the Cougars on top 36-24, extending the lead to 15.

Meridian just didn’t have anything left in the tank to make another run and the Cougars bench was a huge factor as they were able to substitute freely.

Both teams collected six points at the free throw line as Meridian was 6 of 9 and the Cougars finished 6 of 16.

Meridian (1-1) 5 11 8 4- 28

Cross County (3-0) 22 9 8 10- 49

MER (28)-Kujath 1, Kort 9, Schropfer 6, Stewart 2, Pribyl 7, Most 3.

CC (49)-Mentink 6, Schaefer 3, Noble 8, Stratman 19, Anderson 13.

