Meridian dominates High Plains from opening tip at CRC

YORK – From the opening tip of the Crossroads Conference quarterfinal game between No. 5 seed High Plains and No. 4 Meridian on Tuesday, there were no questions that the Meridian defense was going to play a huge role in the outcome.

The Mustang pressure forced the High Plains girls into 13 first half turnovers and Meridian went 13 of 21 from the field as they built a 31-10 halftime lead on their way to the 52-22 win.

Meridian got offensive production from up and down their lineup as junior Jaala Stewart and sophomore Jaylee Sobotka both scored 11 points. Adding eight points was sophomore McKenzie Hofstetter and six points came from senior Jaslyn Ward.

Meridian finished 50% from the field hitting 21 of 42 attempts and that included 3 of 13 on 3-pointers. They connected on 10 of 15 free throws.

High Plains threw the ball away 20 times and were out-rebounded 32-22 in the loss. Meridian was charted with 12 turnovers.

The leading Storm scorer was freshman Peyton Hoffman with 10 and sophomore Rylee Ackerson added seven points.

High Plains struggled from the field hitting just 8 of 37 shots and 1 of 11 on 3-pointers. From the line the Storm was 5 of 11.

Meridian will take on BDS in the first semifinal on Thursday at 3 p.m.

High Plains (9-6) 4 6 5 7-22

Meridian (13-4) 12 19 10 11-52

HP (22)- Hoffman 10, Lindburg 1, Howell 2, Carlstrom 1,R. Ackerson 7, E. Ackerson 1. Totals-8-37 (1-11) 5-11-22.

MER (52)- Pribyl 2, Niederklein 3, Stewart 11, Hofstetter 8, Ward 6, Sobotka 11, Dimas 5, UK 5- Totals- 21-42, (3-13) 10-15-52