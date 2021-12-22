Meridian 23-point second period stops Hampton

HAMPTON – In both squads final game before the NSAA mandatory five-game sports break went into effect, the Hampton Hawks girls basketball team charged out of the gates offensively as they built a 15-4 lead through the first eight minutes.

That charge was interrupted however as Meridian answered with a 23-7 scoring run in the second quarter and went on to the 44-32 win to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Hampton (2-5) will host their holiday tournament next week with first round action set for Monday, December 27. Teams in the tournament include Kenesaw, Wilcox-Hildreth and Harvard.

Meridian used the middle two quarters of the game to outscore the home team 36-13. After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, Hampton’s offense hit a lull as they put up just 17 over the final 24 minutes.

Meridian was led in scoring by junior Jaslyn Ward with 19 and senior Ally Kort with 12. Meridian was 16 of 59 from the field and 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts. The Mustangs went 10 of 19 at the foul line.

Hampton’ scoring was led by Zaya Stuart with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Lillian Dose added nine points, four assists and three steals.

Meridian (5-1) 4 23 13 4-44

Hampton (2-5) 15 7 6 4-32