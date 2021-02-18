Mentink’s 3 sends Cross County to district final

Mentink’s 3 sends Cross County to a district final. In past seasons, the Cross County girls have had to wait to see if they would qualify for a district final after subdistrict losses. Not this time.

“I didn’t tell them this before the game, but I thought win or lose we could be in,” Boshart said. “But I was prepared to, instead of taking the front door, back door, break into the second-story window, we were going to get in any way we could. The shot was big and it’s nice to earn your way in to next week rather than have to come off a loss.

“The chance for us to earn it and ride this momentum into a district final next week, wherever it is and whenever it is, we’re excited for it.”

After trailing 22-19 at half, Centennial, rated Class C-2 No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald, upped its lead to 29-21 midway through the third quarter. But Cross County ended the third on a 7-0 run that cut its deficit to 29-28.

Both teams had major turnover problems in the fourth and overtime periods. But it was the Cougars who kept the Broncos off the scoreboard in the extra period to seal the win.

Cross County improves to 20-4 on the season while Centennial, which saw its 16-game winning streak snapped, drops to 22-2. The Broncos will also play in a district final next week.