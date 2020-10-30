Mentally Tough Times have kept the Dukes Focused

YORK-Back in August no one knew if the 2020 high school volleyball season would even happen.

Decisions on the safety of players, fans and what could be allowed and not allowed had high school coaches wondering if they would even be putting their teams on the floor this fall.

Now we fast forward to almost November, a few days before the start of the Nebraska State High School Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln and 80 teams will be in action today to determine 40 state tournament berths in five classes.

That includes the York Dukes (26-8) and the No. 6 overall seed in Class B as they will be hosting Hastings (15-16) in one of eight Class B district finals. The game time is set for 11 a.m. at York High School.

In 2019 both Hastings and York made the district finals, but only the Tigers advanced to the state meet. York head coach Chris Ericson said this is a different team for Hastings than last year, but they do have the experience.