Mentally Tough Times have kept the Dukes Focused

YORK-Back in August no one knew if the 2020 high school volleyball season would even happen.
Decisions on the safety of players, fans and what could be allowed and not allowed had high school coaches wondering if they would even be putting their teams on the floor this fall.
Now we fast forward to almost November, a few days before the start of the Nebraska State High School Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln and 80 teams will be in action today to determine 40 state tournament berths in five classes.
That includes the York Dukes (26-8) and the No. 6 overall seed in Class B as they will be hosting Hastings (15-16) in one of eight Class B district finals. The game time is set for 11 a.m. at York High School.
In 2019 both Hastings and York made the district finals, but only the Tigers advanced to the state meet. York head coach Chris Ericson said this is a different team for Hastings than last year, but they do have the experience.
“They are a different team than last year, but they have experience winning a district final. Last year, they were able to prevail while we fell short. We are going to have to focus on this being another step in the process,” Ericson said. “We have been battle tested the last three weeks and have grown tremendously through it all. We are going to have to rely on our growth, on each other, and just come play volleyball how we play the game.”
Hastings defeated both McCook and Lexington at the B-7 District Tournament, while the Dukes topped No. 10 Seward and No. 5 Aurora.
York defeated the Tigers on opening night, way back on August 27, but according to Ericson the Tigers are not quite the same team that they faced in August.
“They are a lot more outside dominant than they were the first time we faced. They have some really good hitters that can terminate the ball and get a lot of opportunities,” Ericson stated. “We will have to slow them down.”
Hastings is led by senior Dacey Sealey with 284 kills, while junior Katelyn Shaw has 170 kills and leads the team in aces with 49.
Senior Hayden Stephenson had a team high 45 blocks and she has also registered 152 kills.
The offensive catalyst is sophomore setter Charli Coil with 557 assists and junior Carley Norlen in the team leader in digs with 404.
York counters with 6-foot 1-inch junior Masa Scheierman who has blasted 477 kills; she has 50 blocks and in the backrow she is second in digs with 284.
The Dukes have two seniors in Erin Case the team leader in blocks with 85 and she also has ripped 173 kills. Another senior Addison Legg has 193 kills.
York’s two-setter offense is led by senior Natalie Rockenbach with 488 assists while junior Brynn Hirschfeld has 407. Junior Destiny Shepherd has a team leading 321 digs.
Ericson said that the team has made a lot of sacrifices during the course of the year which was also a mental challenge.
“I honestly can't believe we have gotten to this point without one postponement or cancellation. We by no means have been perfect 100 percent of the time with what we do with all the restrictions, but the girls have made a lot of sacrifices on the court, off the court, and in their teenage lives that have been a direct result of making it here,” Ericson commented. “Times are mentally hard on everyone in today's world. For teenage kids to have their lives controlled how they are, and they're able to see the big picture and adjust, I feel has helped shape this team's focus on their goals on the court.”
The winner of today’s game will play in one of the four opening Class B matches to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, November, 4. Two matches will be played at 9 a.m. with the other two Class B first round games at 11 a.m.
The Class B semifinals are scheduled on Friday, November, 6 at 6 and 8 p.m. at PBA with the Class B State Championship to be decided at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November, 7 at PBA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!