Melanie Driewer - York pole vaulter Melanie Driewer won her second meet in a row this past Saturday at the Central City Invite. In a steady drizzle and cold temperatures, Driewer cleared 10-6 to edge the rest of the field. Last week at the Waverly Invite she set her personal best for the year when she went over the bar at 10-feet, 9 inches. Driewer has been a consistent scorer for the Dukes in the pole vault all season.