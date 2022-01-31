Melanie Driewer inks her pole vault paperwork with UNK

YORK – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers are getting one of the best pole-vaulters in the state. York senior Melanie Driewer inked her letter-of-intent on Wednesday morning at York High School to become a part of UNK track and field.
Driewer, the defending Class B State Champion in the event, said a few things went into her decision to choose UNK, one of those being that she really liked the coaches and the team.
“There was so much that went into the decision to go to UNK. I had some offers from some other schools and I was trying to decide between the schools. I went to two visits to each school trying to figure out which one was the best for me,” explained Driewer. “Finally I just realized it was the smarter decision to go to Kearney and once I chose that there were a few things that happened that just solidified my decision and I am excited to be going to Kearney. I really loved the coaches there and they have a really nice team and Kearney is far enough away where I could come home if I want to, but I don’t have to and there is a lot to do in the town.”
“I will be majoring in Psychology ((in their Pre-Occupational Therapy Program and I also got KHOP,” said Driewer.
KHOP is a Kearney Health Opportunities Program. This is a cooperative program between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University Medical Center. KHOP will offer students an amazing new opportunity to be part of the KHOP Learning Community.
York pole vault coach Randy Johnson said Driewer has all the necessary tools to go even higher and she is not afraid of hard work.
“First of all it’s her dedication, she really strives to work hard in her drills, she can visualize what she wants to do and follows through with that. A combination of that and just being pretty athletic, extremely strong abs, all of those are contributing factors to being a good pole vaulter,” Johnson stated. “She has a lot of height left in her as far as I am concerned. I think based on how she has been jumping this winter I think she could add another foot to her height this year. That is my opinion.”
Driewer said with two seasons of pole vaulting in college she will be busy.
“We will have both an indoor and an outdoor season, so it will be all year long. I like that I get to travel to Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota and a lot of other places,” said Driewer. “We haven’t really talked a lot about my role on the team as a freshman, that may be something we do now that I have signed.”
Before becoming a Loper, however, Driewer is looking forward to her final season as a Duke. York is the defending state Class B State champion and should be right in the mix again this season.
“I’m hoping to make the school record, I am just an inch away so I am hoping for that,” added Driewer. “But mostly looking forward to having fun with my friends and making the most out of my senior year.”