Mead shocks Cross County with late comeback win

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars appeared destined to pick up win number seven of the season as they led 44-31 heading to the final eight minutes in the late Wednesday afternoon game at Cross County.

But the No. 3 D1 Mead Raiders (7-0) still had a lot to say as they put up a 26-11 fourth quarter run and topped the C2 No. 10 Cougars 57-55 in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Basketball Classic.

The Cougar defense held the Mead offense to just 11 of 34 shooting from the field through three quarters, but the Raiders started to get guys open and in the fourth quarter were 9 of 14 and 3 of 6 on 3-point shots.

Cross County led 53-45 with some two minutes to play, but Raider senior Beau LaCroix scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that cut the Cougars’ lead to 55-52 with 42.9 to play.Following a Cougar turnover he drained a his second trey of the quarter to tie the game at 55-55.

Cross County had possession with 19 seconds to play, but another turnover gave the ball to Mead who called time-out once they got the ball to half court.

A perfectly executed lob to La Croix on the inbounds pass gave the Raiders a 57-55 lead with 1.8 remaining and Cross County never got off a shot despite getting the ball back following a Mead turnover with six-tenths of a second to play.

Cross County (6-1) led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, 32-24 at the break and was up by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.

Other than LaCroix’s 19, Luke Carritt tossed in 15 and Frankie Hebenstreit added 13. Mead was 20 of 48 from the field and that included 6 of 18 on 3-pointers. They went 11 of 16 at the line.

The Cougars struggled at the free throw line where they were just 10 of 22 which allowed the Raiders to make their fourth-quarter run when CC went 1 of 6. They finished up 20 of 39 and 5 of 16 from behind the arc.

Ashton Seim led CC with 15, James Elgin added 13 and Alex Noyd had 12.

Both Mead and Cross County will be back in action today to take on the winner and the loser of the Superior-Milford game.

Mead (7-0) 10 14 7 26-57

Cross County (6-1) 13 19 12 11-55

MHS (57)- Carritt 15, Hebenstriet 13, LaCroix 19, E. Couch 1, I. Couch 4, Lee 5. Totals-20-48 (6-18) 11-16 57.

CC (55)-Miller 3, Seem 15, Allen 3, Noyd 12, Hollinger 9, Elgin 13. Totals-20-39 (5-16) 10-22 55.