McKenna Yates turned in a stellar sophomore season at McCool

Yates in Athlete of the Year discussion after standout performances in basketball, track, volleyball

NOTE: This is the ninth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments have run each day through today in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

YORK – As a freshman, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates put the area on notice with a strong year that earned her Athlete of the Year consideration. The sophomore’s follow-up in 2021-22 was just as good, as Yates shined for the Mustangs in basketball, track and volleyball.

Yates routinely put up big points for McCool Junction on the track this spring en route to winning a district title in the high jump and punching a ticket to state. The sophomore cleared the bar at 4-11 in Omaha to win bronze, but she also qualified for state in a pair of relays. Yates added a second medal when McCool Junction’s 4x800 relay team finished eighth with a time of 10:36.54.

On the basketball hardwood, Yates’ star burned even brighter, as the sophomore was one of the area’s top players in the winter. She did it all for McCool Junction when the Mustangs advanced to the district finals, netting 18.3 points per game to top the final area leaderboard. She also shot an area-best 79.7% from the charity stripe and ranked second among area leaders in assists (3.7) and steals per game (4.1).

Yates shot 39.5% from the floor (153-387) and connected on 57 of 181 chances from beyond the arc, good for the third-best mark on the final area leaderboard at 31.5%.

“McKenna is a great scoring threat from the outside, as well as lay-ups,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said at the end of the season. “She has also improved her rebounds, steals, and assists to help our team compete each night. McKenna competes against the best defenders from our opponents every game. Her free-throw percentage also makes her a great asset.”

Twice Yates recorded double-doubles, including 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against East Butler on Feb. 1. The sophomore notched at least six steals in eight games, including eight against High Plains on Dec. 10, and she dished out a season-high seven assists a week later against Shelby-Rising City. In 22 of McCool Junction’s 23 games this year, Yates scored in double figures. She racked up at least 20 points on six different occasions, including a season-high 30 points against Hampton on Dec. 6.

For her play on the hardwood, Yates was a first-team all-CRC selection, a YNT all-area co-captain and a Class D-1 all-state honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.

In the fall, Yates suited up for McCool Junction volleyball after running on the Mustangs’ state champion cross country team as a freshman. Yates’ playing time on the court was hampered by injuries in the middle of the season, but she still amassed 16 kills, three blocks and 13 digs early in the year before being forced to the sideline with health issues.