McKenna Yates is YNT Athlete of the Week

The McCool Junction Mustangs rebounded from a season-opening loss at Cross County to post a 3-0 record this past week. The play of sophomore McKenna Yates was a big reason why. Yates dropped 30 points in Monday’s 66-38 win over Hampton to pair with six rebounds, six steals and six assists. Tuesday, she accounted for 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added four steals, four assists and two rebounds in a 63-23 win against Giltner. Yates closed her week with another 19-point outburst in a 55-22 win at High Plains, adding eight steals, seven boards and six assists to go with her scoring. For the week, Yates averaged 22.6 points per game on 54% shooting (43.7 percent from 3) and 5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 6 steals a night.