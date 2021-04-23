McCool's Owen McDonald chooses Doane for football and track

CRETE - When it feels right, the decision is easy.
McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald stepped on the Doane University campus and it felt like home.
On Monday, April 19, Owen signed his letter of intent to play football for head coach Chris Bessler and the Tigers next fall. When football is over he will run track for head coach Ed Frye.
“I chose Doane because I felt like it was calling to me. The atmosphere when I stepped on campus made me feel like I was at home,” said McDonald. “Coach Fye and Coach Bessler both showed me a little bit about their program and it got me really excited. After visiting I just felt so welcomed.”
Another selling point for McDonald was the school’s Pre-Physical Therapy program.
“I plan to major in Exercise Science and then go onto Physical Therapy schooling. Doane’s Pre-Physical Therapy program is very strong, and offers so many different options when you graduate,” said McDonald. “This definitely helped me with my college decision.”
McDonald was also looking into both Nebraska Wesleyan and Concordia.
The McCool Junction senior said he has always wanted to run track in college and after the football season where the Mustangs were crowned Class D-6 State Champions, He also wanted to continue playing football.
“After this football season, I have found that I really love playing football. Being a part of a football brotherhood is a bond like no other,” McDonald stated. “On the track side of things, I have always known that I want to run track in college.”
On the gridiron, McDonald rushed for a six-man playoff record 393 yards and eight touchdowns in the team’s 70-20 win over the Sterling Jets in the title game at Kearney. Over the course of the season the senior back totaled 2,032 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs for touchdowns. On defense he recorded 68 tackles and picked off five opponent passes.
So far this season on the track he has competed in the long jump and the 100, 200 and 400. He has also been a part of several relays. His time of 54.22 in the 400 was the best recorded in the area in the first installment of area leaders. He has posted a long jump of 19-9 ½ and his time in the 100 is 11.51 (third) and in the 200 23.99 (fourth).
McDonald knows that nothing is going to be handed to him and hard work will determine just how much he can contribute his first year.
“Just like in anything else you have to work your way up through the ranks, and that is what I have taken from talking to both coaches,” McDonald added. “I am excited to work hard to get to the point of being a main contributor to each team.”
McDonald was also quick to point out that he could not have enjoyed the success he has at the high school level and thanked the people that have been a part of his journey.
“First of all, I would like to thank my parents, brothers, teachers, coaches, teammates and classmates. From my parents to my classmates, everyone has helped push me to the point I am at today. Athletically, all my accomplishments are made possible by my teammates and coaches,” McDonald commented. “Without them I would have gotten nowhere. In football especially, I owe a big thanks to my coaches for putting us in a position to make the plays, and I owe one to my teammates for encouraging me, and being the best blockers in class D-6. In a general sense, I have loved being a part of this school and community. Ever since I stepped foot in this school I have wanted to leave a legacy, and I can proudly say I will leave this school in a positive manner.”