McCool's Owen McDonald chooses Doane for football and track

“First of all, I would like to thank my parents, brothers, teachers, coaches, teammates and classmates. From my parents to my classmates, everyone has helped push me to the point I am at today. Athletically, all my accomplishments are made possible by my teammates and coaches,” McDonald commented. “Without them I would have gotten nowhere. In football especially, I owe a big thanks to my coaches for putting us in a position to make the plays, and I owe one to my teammates for encouraging me, and being the best blockers in class D-6. In a general sense, I have loved being a part of this school and community. Ever since I stepped foot in this school I have wanted to leave a legacy, and I can proudly say I will leave this school in a positive manner.”