McCool's Owen McDonald a YNT Athlete of the Year candidate

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.

MCCOOL JUNCTION - For those familiar with the name Owen McDonald, the first thought might be the night of November 20, 2020 when he rewrote the record book in the six-man title game against Sterling.

On that night at Cope Stadium on the UNK Campus, he ran left, he ran right and he ran right through and over the Sterling defense for 393 yards and eight touchdowns as the Mustangs captured the championship with a 70-20 win.

Mustang head football and basketball coach Jarrod Weiss talked about another side of McDonald in his all-area basketball nomination.