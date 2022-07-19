McCool volleyball plans to put growing pains behind

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Last fall, a young and inexperienced roster led to a rebuilding year for McCool Junction volleyball. After a season of growing pains amid a 4-22 campaign, however, the Mustangs plan to take a big leap forward in 2022.

“We’re returning almost all of our players from last year,” head coach Dave Stahr said. “We lost a few good seniors, but we’ve got players that are taking their spots. We started on the varsity team 14 different players last year, and a lot of those are still here.”

The Mustangs did graduate four seniors from a year ago, but the bulk of the roster returns with multiple years of eligibility remaining, as Abigail Lewis is the lone senior on the McCool Junction roster this fall. That’s not to say this year’s squad will be inexperienced, however.

McCool Junction returns a key junior class, including middle/outside hitters McKenna Yates (in her second year of volleyball), Shelby Bandt, Lana Rea, Kaeli Meehan and Kaylonie Ervin. Setter/libero BriAnn Stutzman and setter Anna Vodicka round out the Mustangs’ seven-member junior class.

Sophomores with a year of high school experience under their belt include Camryn Cole, Morgan Thieman, Josey Vodicka, Dakota Wollenburg, Bailey Hall, Ava Epp and Jaylynn Rutten.

In addition, the Mustangs welcome freshman trio Ella Clark, Shaeli Meehan and Grace Reinsch.

“We have a lot of experience that’s building this year and is going to be even better going forward,” Stahr said. “I'm excited to see returning starters at every position on the court.”

This summer, Stahr noted solid general skill development across the roster, and the team’s been active in the weight room. McCool Junction hosts summer workouts three times a week, and most of the team attends the sessions – something Stahr called an improvement from last fall.

One of the biggest areas the Mustangs are focusing on in the lead up to the summer is the mental side of the game, fine-tuning their mindset during matches and focusing on how they prepare and get ready to play.

Coming off a four-win season and still featuring a relatively young roster, this season could be more about taking another step in development to set up a breakout year next fall with a veteran-laden core. However, the Mustangs are still in solid shape to turn in a solid campaign in 2022.

“I hate to talk about wins and losses, but I’m hoping we can make an improvement on where we were last year,” Stahr said. “We’ve got a lot of returning starters from last season, and I’m expecting good things from them this year.”