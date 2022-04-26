McCool third at their own Tom White Invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind solid outings from sophomore McKenna Yates and junior Payton Gerken, the McCool Junction Mustangs raced to a third-place finish Monday at the Tom White Invite. The Hampton Hawks also competed in the 10-team field, scoring 14 points to place ninth.

Meridian finished atop the team leaderboard with 119.5 points, while Deshler scored 95 to edge out McCool Junction for runner-up. The Mustangs compiled 92.5 points. BDS placed fourth and Blue Hill and Dorchester tied for fifth.

Yates won three events and Gerken swept the distance races to rack up big points for McCool Junction on Monday, as the duo combined for 50 of the Mustangs’ 92.5 points.

Gerken clocked in at 5:51.32 in the 1600 to pace the field and crossed the tape in 12:43.62 to win the 3200. Sophomore teammate Sara Weisheit also scored in both events, claiming bronze in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200.

Yates finished the 100 in 13.30 seconds to notch gold and added another win in the 200, where she timed in at 28.12 seconds. The sophomore’s third victory came in the high jump as she cleared the bar at 5 feet. Additionally, she tallied a runner-up finish in the 400 with a time of 1:05.78.

Jadon Hess recorded another Mustangs victory in the 800, finishing in 2:43.88. The junior also scored with a sixth-place finish in the 400.

McCool Junction added a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. In the field, senior Madilyn Stacy placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump, while Anna Vodicka finished sixth in the pole vault.

Hampton scored 14 points on the day, with half of them coming from junior Lillian Dose in the throws. Dose took third in the shot put with a toss of 30-8½ and also placed sixth in the discus.

The Hawks’ 4x800 relay team claimed bronze, while Macy Miller rounded out Hampton’s scoring when she took sixth in the 800.

Team scores – 1. Meridian 119.5, 2. Deshler 95, 3. McCool Junction 92.5; 4. BDS 77, T-5 Blue Hill 41, T-5 Dorchester 41, 7. Giltner 24, 8. Heartland Lutheran 15, 9. Hampton 14, 10. Red Cloud 8

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 13.30

200 – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 28.12

400 – 1. Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 1:05.21; 2. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 1:05.78; 6. Jadon Hess, McCool Junction, 1:09.05

800 – 1. Jadon Hess, McCool Junction, 2:43.88; 6. Macy Miller, Hampton, 3:00.08

1600 – 1. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 5:51.32; 3. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 6:26.94

3200 – 1. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 12:43.62; 4. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 14:55.72

100 hurdles – 1. Taylor Silva, BDS, 17.68

300 hurdles – 1. Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 51.47

4x100 – 1. Meridian, 55.59; 4. McCool Junction, 56.88

4x400 – 1. Deshler, 4:32.18

4x800 – 1. Meridian, 11:38.81; 3. Hampton, 12:51.96; 4. McCool Junction, 12:56.42

High Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 10-0; T-6. Anna Vodicka, McCool Junction, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 15-10½; 4. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 13-5¼

Triple Jump – 1. Kailyn Paul, Meridian, 32-0; 6. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 29-9½

Shot Put – 1. Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill, 36-3; 3. Lillian Dose, Hampton, 30-8½

Discus – 1. Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 96-7; 6. Lillian Dose, Hampton, 87-8