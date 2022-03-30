McCool sweeps Turkey Creek team titles

FRIEND - Both the McCool Junction girls and boys came home Tuesday night with team titles from the Turkey Creek Relays in Friend.

The Mustang girls edged Meridian 89-85 with Dorchester and Sterling knotted at 58 points for third and Pawnee City taking fifth with 55.

Exeter-Milligan claimed sixth (36) and Hampton was seventh with 21 points in the nine team field.

On the boys side the McCool Junction boys won six of the 14 events and pulled away from Sterling for the 105.5 to 90 win. Taking third was Pawnee City (72) and fourth place went to Meridian with 32, with Exeter-Milligan rounding out the top five with 31 points. Hampton finished with 21.5 points for seventh place out of 10 teams.

The McCool Junction girls were strong in the relays as they racked up 55 of their 89 points in the race relays.

The Mustangs won the 4x400 with a time of 4:43.60, they also took the top spot in the 4x800 with a clocking of 11:21.10 and they won the shorter of the two Distance Medley Relays with a time of 9:48.40.

The Mustangs were second in both the 4x100 (56.53) and the 4x200 with a time of 2:03.72.

McCool Junction was second in the high jump relays as McKenna Yates cleared 4-10 to tie Meridian’s Kimberley Schropfer for the best jump and teammate Shelby Bandy added a jump of 4-0.

The triple jump tandem of Madilyn Stacy (28-9 ¼) and Dakota Wollenburg (26-6 ¼) finished third and Jenna Fuehrer and Morgan Thiemann took third in the discus relay with throws of 77-0 and 78-10 respectively.

Exeter-Milligan scored 30 of their 36 points in the relays. The T-Wolves were third in the 4x200 (2:07.19) and the 4x400 (4:54.89) and fourth in the 4x800 with a time of 12:36.56. Their best finish came in the distance medley with a second place and a time of 9:57.66 and in the longer of the two distance medleys, EM was third with a time of 13:16.62. The 4x200 team was, Jozie Kanode, Cameran Jansky, Lily Jeffries and Savana Krupicka. The 4x400 was Krupicka, Jansky, Jeffries and Malorie Staskal.

Hampton scored six points in the relays and four points in the throws. Lillian Dose and Skylar Scheidemann took third in the shot put and the two combined for fifth in the discus. Dose was fourth overall in the shot put (29-0) and fifth in the discus (88-00).

On the boys side the Mustangs racked up 57.5 points in the relays as they won the 4x100 (47.99), the 4x400 (3:52.90), the 4x800 with a time of 9:10.60 and the shorter of the two distance medleys with a clocking of 7:58.20.

The Mustangs team of Isaac Stark (5-8) and Ryland Garretson (5-6) took the top spot in the high jump and Lucas Beversdorf and Trenton Orland cleared 11-0 and 9-0 in the pole vault to grab the top spot. Garretson and Stark also combined to win the long jump.

Exeter-Milligan put up nine points in the relays with third place efforts in both the 4x100 (49.92) and fifth in the 4x800 with clocking of 10:48.00.

The 4x100 team consisted of Adrain Schoofs, Draven Payne, Tyler Due and Marcus Krupicka while the 4x800 was Cade Kresak, Braden Capek, Ben Bartu and Troy Kalloff.

Draven Payne and Daysan Staskal took fourth in the triple jump relay, Krupicka and Andrew Vavra were fourth in the discus and the same two finished fifth in the shot put.

Hampton scored 19.5 points in the relays a lone and 21.5 overall. They were third in the 4x200 (1:46.60), fourth in both the 4x100 (50.0) and the 4x800 (10:39.49.) The Hawks also took fourth in the long distance medley with a time of 10:19.10.

All three teams along with High Plains will be in Friend on Monday, April 4 for the Meridian Invite.

Girls team scoring-1.McCool JCT 89, 2.Meridian 85, 3T.Dorchester 58, 3T.Sterling 58, 5.Pawnee City 55, 6.Exeter-Milligan 36, 7.Hampton 21, 8.Lewiston 10, 9.Friend 3.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction 105.5, 2.Sterling 90, 3.Pawnee City 72, 4.Meridian 32, 5.Exeter-Milligan 31, 6.Dorchester 22, 7. Hampton 21, 8.Friend 18.5, 9.Lewiston 17, 10.Diller-Odell 15.5