McCool Mustangs return to eight-man football in 2022

Mustang seniors look to create “Our Story” and not dwell on the past

MCCOOL JUNCTION - In 2018 McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss and his offensive coordinator Scott Yates began preparation for switching from eight-man to six-man football.

Wind the clock ahead five years and the Mustangs are turning full circle as they return to the eight-man game.

With enrollment up the Mustangs are not only jumping back to eight-man, they are leaping all the way to eight-man one with a two class leap.

Head coach Jarrod Weiss wasn’t shocked when his team moved all the way up to eight-man one.

“I wasn’t surprised when I saw our enrollment. Our enrollment is what it is and going to D-1, so I guess I didn’t see it as a surprise because I saw it coming,” Weiss added.

After four-seasons and 44 games (39-5) of six-man football, one state championship in 2020, a state runner-up in 2019 and two years of reaching the quarterfinals of the six-man state playoffs, the Mustangs are preparing to meet the challenges of eight-man football.

“In the end it’s still football; you hit, run and tackle. Some the rules have changed and some of the little things are still an adjustment. A lot of these kids played eight-man in the pewee game, so they are used to it, it’s just been awhile since they have done it,” Weiss explained. “It was a fun four years and we are excited to go back (to) eight-man and see what we can do in the eight-man game.”

Weiss said that the seniors do not want to dwell on the past, but instead create their own legacy.

“I think the kids we have returning that have been part of that success the last three to-four years, that’s up to them and they have developed the success and they have gotten used to it. I think it’s on them to carry on what the other classes have done,” Weiss said. “They want to create their own and their motto is “Our Story.” These seniors want this to be their story. It’s exciting, it is something new going back to eight-man and they have kind of forgotten about the past and they want to create their own legacy for when they leave here.”

Weiss said there are (a) few things the kids have to get used to and senior Trenton Naber talked about adjustments and challenges.

“Preparing for it and taking on the challenges of coming up to eight-man football. I like what we are doing, but the biggest challenge will be switching over and adjusting to the different rules,” Naber said. “Teamwork is going to be a big part of it. Getting down late in a game and being able to rally together as a team.”

With being introduced to a new class the Mustangs are going to see a lot of new teams on their schedule, some of which Weiss never thought he might be paired against.

“I didn’t think we would be playing Doniphan-Trumbull, Sandy Creek, Sutton or Superior. It’s different and I am excited. It’s a good district, it’s going to be a tough district,” Weiss stated.

Weiss said with any changes come adjustments and learning curves the players and the coaches will have to deal with.

“Last night was our first night of camp and they did a pretty good job of soaking up the information .It’s a learning curve and we have a lot of young kids who are out here for the first time at the high school level so it’s been a learning curve for them and they have done a pretty good job,” Weiss said. “We have a mixture of some young kids and some experienced kids who I just want to get better each day, learn the game. After four years they have to pick up on some different things and as a coach (he does) as well so it’s all about picking up the concepts again and learning the rules and just playing the game.”

The Mustangs jump back into the eight-man game Thursday, August 25 when they host the Thayer Central Titans in McCool Junction at 3 p.m.