McCool Mustangs host E-M invite boys

MCCOOL JUNCTION - In just six events the McCool Junction Mustangs racked up 96 points and never looked back as they rolled to the easy win at the Exeter-Milligan Invite in McCool on Tuesday.
Those events were all three relays where they placed first and add to that wins in the 400, 1600 and 3200 with 48 points coming in the 1600 and 3200 with 1-2-3 finishes in both events.
In all the Mustangs won a total of nine events, 10 if you count the 4x200 relay and they scored in 17 of the 18 events contested.
At the end of the day the Mustangs were sitting at 200 points, almost 100 better than second place BDS which finished with 101. Exeter-Milligan was third with 78 and Hampton finished seventh scoring 15 points.
Senior Tyler Neville accounted for 26 points as he won both the 400 and 800. He took third in the pole vault.
The win went to Anton Tachynyskyi in the 1600 with Ian Stahr second and Trenton Neville third. In the 3200 it was Jacob Brugger to the tape first followed by Tachynskyi and Stahr.
In the throws, Kaden Kirkpatrick took the top spot in the discus and finished second in the shot put. Owen McDonald won the 200, was second in the 400 and third in the long jump.
Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe won the high jump and the 300 hurdles and placed sixth in the long jump accounting for 21 points.
For the third meet in a row, Casey Jindra won the 100. He placed second in the long jump and third in the 200 for 24 points.
Other scoring came from Tyler Due who was third in the 300 hurdles. He placed fourth in the 110 hurdles and was fifth in the pole vault.
Hampton junior Justin Gyhra was responsible for 10 of the team’s 15 points with second in the high jump and fifth in the 1600. Other scoring came from Brayden Dose who was fifth in the 800 and Eli Arndt sixth in the 3200. The Hawks’ 4x100 relay also picked up two points with a fifth place effort.
McCool Junction and Hampton will compete at the Tom White Invite in McCool Junction on Monday, while the Timberwolves will join Cross County, Fillmore Central and High Plains at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on Tuesday.
Boys Team Scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 200; 2.BDS 101; 3.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 78; 4.Giltner (GIL) 65; 5.Harvard (HAR) 58; 6.Mead 31; 7.Hampton (HAM) 15
Event winners and area athletes who placed
High Jump-1.Jackson Beethe, EM5-3; 2.Justin Gyhra, HAM 5-3; 3.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-1; 5.Trenton Naber, MCJ 5-1; 6.Trevor Vodicka, MCJ 5-1
Pole Vault-1.Aaron Mick, BDS 13-3; 3.Tyler Neville, MCJ 11-3; 5.Tyler Due, EM 9-9
Long Jump-1.Ethan Piper, HAR 20-0 ½; 2.Casey Jindra, EM 19-10; 3.Owen McDonald, MCJ 19-9 ½; 6.Jackson Beethe, EM 17-8
Triple Jump-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR 40-3 ¼; 4.Cainan Lovan, MCJ 35-7 ¼; 6.Trevor Vodicka, MCJ 35-0 ½
Shot Put-1.Kyle Ardissono, BDS 48-3 ½; 2.Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ 48-0; 6.Marcus Krupicka, EM 36-9 ½
Discus-1.Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ 144-0; 4.Gage Rhodes, MCJ 125-10
110 Hurdles-1.Camden Humphrey, GIL 18.64; 2.Doniphan Tritt, MCJ 20.43; 4.Tyler Due, EM 20.47; 5.Trenton Naber, MCJ 21.39; 6.Dylan Rieken, MCJ 23.07
300 IH Hurdles-1.Jackson Beethe, EM 46.88; 3.Tyler Due, EM 51.28; 4.Trevor Vodicka, MCJ 51.39; 5.Trenton Naber, MCJ 51.77; 6.Dylan Rieken, MCJ 52.85
100-1.Casey Jindra, EM 11.39
200-1.Owen McDonald, MCJ 23.75; 3.Casey Jindra, EM 24.32
400-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 53.16; 2.Owen McDonald, MCJ 54.35
800-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 2:10; 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 2:20.90; 5.Brayden Dose, HAM 2:32.08
1600-1.Anton Tachynskyi, MCJ 5:10.28; 2.Ian Stahr, MCJ 5:13.43; 3.Trenton Neville, MCJ 5:14.64; 5.Justin Gyhra, HAM 5:36.38; 6.Cade Kresak, EM 5:38.32
3200-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 10:54.52; 2.Anton Tachynskyi, MCJ 11:14.25; 3.Ian Stahr, MCJ 11:36.15; 6.Eli Arndt, HAM 12:18.46
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 46.27; 4.Exeter-Milligan 48.76; 5. Hampton 54.62