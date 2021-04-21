McCool Mustangs host E-M invite boys

MCCOOL JUNCTION - In just six events the McCool Junction Mustangs racked up 96 points and never looked back as they rolled to the easy win at the Exeter-Milligan Invite in McCool on Tuesday.

Those events were all three relays where they placed first and add to that wins in the 400, 1600 and 3200 with 48 points coming in the 1600 and 3200 with 1-2-3 finishes in both events.

In all the Mustangs won a total of nine events, 10 if you count the 4x200 relay and they scored in 17 of the 18 events contested.

At the end of the day the Mustangs were sitting at 200 points, almost 100 better than second place BDS which finished with 101. Exeter-Milligan was third with 78 and Hampton finished seventh scoring 15 points.

Senior Tyler Neville accounted for 26 points as he won both the 400 and 800. He took third in the pole vault.

The win went to Anton Tachynyskyi in the 1600 with Ian Stahr second and Trenton Neville third. In the 3200 it was Jacob Brugger to the tape first followed by Tachynskyi and Stahr.

In the throws, Kaden Kirkpatrick took the top spot in the discus and finished second in the shot put. Owen McDonald won the 200, was second in the 400 and third in the long jump.