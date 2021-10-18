McCool manhandles Hampton under Friday Night Lights

MCCOL JUNCTION – With the exception of the Pawnee City Indians the second game of the season, no one has come close to slowing down the D-6 defending state champion McCool Junction Mustangs.

In all their wins, McCool Junction had put the outcome of the game in the bag by the end of the first quarter or early second and it was no different as the 3-3 Hampton Hawks visited Friday night.

The Mustangs ran up 38 first quarter points as Ryland Garretson scored on 46 and 22 yard runs. Chase Wilkinson went in from 5 yards out, Trevor Vodicka hauled in a 32-yard pass from Wilkinson and Garretson took an interception 37 yards to the house to account for the first quarter scoring explosion.

The Mustangs led 50-8 at the break as Garretson continued his big night with a 17-yard scoring pass from Wilkinson and Giuseppe booted a 40-yard field goal.

Hampton’s Justin Gyhra hauled in a 14-yard pass from Brayden Dose.

Wilkinson and John Harig both had second half scoring runs and the Dose to Gyhra connection accounted for the Hawks second score from 9 yards out.