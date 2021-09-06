McCool, Lutheran tee it up in volleyball

SUTTON – The McCool Junction Mustangs and Nebraska Lutheran Knights both hit the road Thursday to compete in the Sutton tri. The host Mustangs swept both teams in consecutive sets each to remain unbeaten, but McCool Junction downed Nebraska Lutheran in three sets to earn its first win of the season.
Sutton 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
After a 25-11 loss in the opening set, Nebraska Lutheran kept the second set close but ultimately fell 25-20. Junior Lily Otte hammered seven of the Knights’ nine kills in the match, while senior Kay Prigge recorded the other two.
Four Knights combined for five aces in the loss, highlighted by two from Karynn Bretschneider. Nebraska Lutheran kept a presence at the net with four blocks – two from Otte, one apiece from Bretschneider and senior Jasmine Malchow.
Four different players contributed to Nebraska Lutheran’s nine assists, led by Bretschneider’s three.
Sutton 2, McCool Junction 0
Sutton dominated the opening set 25-7 and then closed the door on the Mustangs with a 25-10 win in the second set.
McCool Junction managed just one kill in the match – from sophomore Kaeli Meehan – while sophomore Shelby Tritt hammered the lone service ace for the Mustangs. Senior Zarina Flaherty led the team with five digs in the loss.
McCool Junction 2, Nebraska Lutheran 1
The Mustangs started on the right foot with a 25-20 win in the opening set, but the Knights responded with a 25-23 win in the second set to even up the match. The decisive set went down to the wire, but McCool Junction emerged with a 25-23 win to clinch its first win of the year and drop Nebraska Lutheran to 0-4.
Meehan and sophomore McKenna Yates led the Mustangs with six kills apiece in the win. The duo combined for 12 of McCool Junction’s 19 kills in the match, while Tritt added three and junior Brooke Schulz notched two.
Senior Chelsea Stutzman recorded the Mustangs’ only ace of the match, while Meehan and Tritt played a factor at the net with a pair of blocks apiece.
Three Mustangs posted at least five digs, led by Tritt’s eight. Stutzman added six while Yates tallied five.
Stutzman recorded seven of McCool Junction’s 17 assists in the win, four more than Yates’ three.
Otte led the Knights’ attack against the Mustangs, racking up 10 kills on 19 attempts. Kay Hopfensperger added six kills, while Prigge hammered four.
At the service line, Prigge, Hopfensperger and freshman Rebecca Hueske combined for six of the Knights’ eight aces. Otte maintained her presence at the net with three of her team’s four blocks.