McCool, Lutheran take their volleyball show on the road to Sutton

McCool Junction 2, Nebraska Lutheran 1

The Mustangs started on the right foot with a 25-20 win in the opening set, but the Knights responded with a 25-23 win in the second set to even up the match. The decisive set went down to the wire, but McCool Junction emerged with a 25-23 win to clinch its first win of the year and drop Nebraska Lutheran to 0-4.

Meehan and sophomore McKenna Yates led the Mustangs with six kills apiece in the win. The duo combined for 12 of McCool Junction’s 19 kills in the match, while Tritt added three and junior Brooke Schulz notched two.

Senior Chelsea Stutzman recorded the Mustangs’ only ace of the match, while Meehan and Tritt played a factor at the net with a pair of blocks apiece.

Three Mustangs posted at least five digs, led by Tritt’s eight. Stutzman added six while Yates tallied five.

Stutzman recorded seven of McCool Junction’s 17 assists in the win, four more than Yates’ three.

Otte led the Knights’ attack against the Mustangs, racking up 10 kills on 19 attempts. Kay Hopfensperger added six kills, while Prigge hammered four.