McCool, Lutheran, HP and Hampton scrap for state track berths

OSCEOLA – Talk about a day to remember.

Tyler Neville of the McCool Junction Mustangs qualified for state in not one, not two, not three but four events. Not only did he qualify, the young running machine won them all – albeit with the help of friends in the 400-meter sprint relay.

Neville first took the district title in the open 3200 (10:35.0), then followed up winning the 800 (2:01.22) and the 1600-meter metric mile (4:55.83).

Then in the 4x100, McCool circled the track in 45.73 and took first there, too.

Ryland Garretson, Neville, Cainan Lovan and anchor Owen McDonald flew the four legs of the don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it race in that order.

The aforementioned 3200 served up a tasty 1-2-3 finish for the Mustang boys. Behind Neville was runner-up and teammate Jacob Brugger with a state qualifying finish of his own in 10:38.13. Luke Brugger missed a Q by one placement running third in 10:59.0.

Kaden Kirkpatrick of McCool owned the heavy weight division Wednesday, winning and thus qualifying in both the shot (48-10 ½) and discus (146-4).