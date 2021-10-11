McCool leaves Meridian skint in football

DAYKIN – The McCool Junction football team led Meridian 16-0 at the end of the first quarter Friday. In the second quarter, the Mustangs exploded for 40 points en route to a 76-24 romp as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Three different Mustangs attempted a pass for McCool Junction – junior John Harig completed four of seven passes for 95 yards, freshman Bryson Plock completed both of his two attempts for 40 yards and a touchdown and senior Chase Wilkinson completed his only pass for a 47-yard score.

Senior Trevor Vodicka caught one pass for 47 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Trenton Orlando hauled in one reception for 34 yards and a touchdown and freshman Mason Strope caught two balls for 20 yards and a touchdown as McCool Junction turned in a balanced passing attack.

Sophomore Ryland Garretson powered the run game, exploding for 192 yards and four touchdowns on just six touches. Wilkinson added two carries for 50 yards and another score.

Defensively, senior Gage Rhodes recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble, junior Pieter Grobler recovered another fumble and Garretson recovered a third. Garretson and Orlando also both came down with an interception each returned for a pick-six.

With the win, McCool Junction improved to 5-1. The Mustangs have rattled off four straight blowout wins since a loss at Pawnee City on Sept. 10.