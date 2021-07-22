McCool firing up Mustangs' cross country talent

“We had such a magical season last year. As a coach I have been around the block a time or two. When you have a season like last year, you know how much blood, sweat and tears goes into a season like that happening. You appreciate how amazing it was when everything came together the way it did. In an idealistic world, you hope that will create a big wave of momentum that will carry into the next season so that season can be replicated,” Underwood said. “As a coach, you hope that will fuel the fire of many to compete to be champions. That hasn't exactly been the case for our team. We don't live in an idealistic world and part of life success is being present and attacking the current situation head on. Our team fought its way to the top in the past and being fighters has always been a part of our calling card. I am sure that the girls we ultimately do get out for cross country will be fighters and will do everything in their power to help us be the best that we can be. It will be a fun year to see how high we can rise. We might be short in numbers, but that just might provide some extra motivation for our girls to be the little engine that could.”