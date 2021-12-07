McCool Junction uses strong second half to pick up 53-37 win over Hampton

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The first 16 minutes produced a 26-23 lead at the half for the McCool Junction Mustangs, but the Hampton Hawks were right on the Mustangs’ heels.

McCool Junction (1-1) broke away from the Hawks in the third quarter, upping their lead to 41-32. The Mustangs went on to pick up the 16-point win, 53-37 in boys Crossroads Conference hoop action Monday night.

The Mustangs were 18 of 40 from the field for a very respectable 45%, but just 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. The Mustangs also struggled at the free-throw line, where they limped in at 52%, hitting 15 of 29 shots.

Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin, a 6-5 post, led the scoring for the Mustangs with 16 points on 7 of 10 from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double effort. He was just 2 of 6 at the charity stripe.

Also in double figures for the Mustangs was senior Jake Hoarty with 14 points on 4 of 9 from the floor and 1 of 5 from 3-point distance. He too had a double-double with 11 rebounds as the Mustangs had 40 in the win.

There were no stats, team or individual, available for the Hawks.