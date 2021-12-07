McCool Junction uses strong second half to pick up 53-37 win over Hampton

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The first 16 minutes produced a 26-23 lead at the half for the McCool Junction Mustangs, but the Hampton Hawks were right on the Mustangs’ heels.
McCool Junction (1-1) broke away from the Hawks in the third quarter, upping their lead to 41-32. The Mustangs went on to pick up the 16-point win, 53-37 in boys Crossroads Conference hoop action Monday night.
The Mustangs were 18 of 40 from the field for a very respectable 45%, but just 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. The Mustangs also struggled at the free-throw line, where they limped in at 52%, hitting 15 of 29 shots.
Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin, a 6-5 post, led the scoring for the Mustangs with 16 points on 7 of 10 from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double effort. He was just 2 of 6 at the charity stripe.
Also in double figures for the Mustangs was senior Jake Hoarty with 14 points on 4 of 9 from the floor and 1 of 5 from 3-point distance. He too had a double-double with 11 rebounds as the Mustangs had 40 in the win.
There were no stats, team or individual, available for the Hawks.
Hampton will be in Osceola on Friday, while the Mustangs travel to Polk to battle with the High Plains Storm.