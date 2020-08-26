McCool Junction to travel to Chappell, Neb., to take on Sioux County

McCool Junction’s Six Man football game at Santee, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, has been canceled due to a coronavirus issue at the Santee school.
The Mustangs will instead make the 375-mile trip to Chappell on Thursday, where they will take on the Sioux County Warriors at 2 p.m. (CST).
Sioux County had its Sept. 18 game at Guernsey-Sunrise in Wyoming canceled due to coronavirus issues.
Because the game is at a neutral site, no fans will be allowed. The game is being considered more of a controlled scrimmage and will not count as an official NSAA game, according to McCool Junction High School.
