 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCool Junction to travel to Chappell, Neb., to take on Sioux County
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

McCool Junction to travel to Chappell, Neb., to take on Sioux County

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
McCool Junction Six-Man Football

The last time the McCool Junction Mustangs headed out to western Nebraska they came away with a win over Cody-Kilgore in the Six-Man state semifinals. The Mustangs are headed west on Thursday as they will take on Sioux County in a 2 p.m. (CST) kickoff in Chappell. The game however is a controlled scrimmage and will not count on the either team’s season record.

 

 News-Times file photo

McCool Junction’s Six Man football game at Santee, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, has been canceled due to a coronavirus issue at the Santee school.

The Mustangs will instead make the 375-mile trip to Chappell on Thursday, where they will take on the Sioux County Warriors at 2 p.m. (CST).

Sioux County had its Sept. 18 game at Guernsey-Sunrise in Wyoming canceled due to coronavirus issues.

Because the game is at a neutral site, no fans will be allowed. The game is being considered more of a controlled scrimmage and will not count as an official NSAA game, according to McCool Junction High School.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pre-season Football Ratings
Sports

Pre-season Football Ratings

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 23.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News