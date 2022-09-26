McCool Junction’s woes on the grid iron continue

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Ravenna Bluejays, No.10 in the Omaha World-Herald ratings, took a 38-6 lead at the end of the first 24 minutes at McCool Junction in football.

Following 14 more unanswered points in the third quarter the game went to a continuous clock in Ravenna’s 64-12 win in prep action Friday night.

Ravenna led just 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but then put up 32 second-quarter points.

Just a John Harig to Ja Soukup touchdown pass covering 15 yards kept the Mustangs from going to the break scoreless.

Ravenna scoring came on Caden Larson runs of 6 and 42 yards, a Larson touchdown reception from Zach Lewandowski covering 55 yards and a Lewandowski strike to Chase Ragar which was 46 yards.

Lewandowski also added a 52-yard run in the first half and opened the third quarter on scoring runs of 1 and 22 yards. Keaton Schirmer and Ricky Kroll capped Bluejay scoring on TD runs of 9 and 27 yards respectively.

McCool’s final score was a Carson McDonald run of 3 yards.

The Mustangs finished with 178 yards of offense with a balanced attack of 91 yards rushing and 87 passing. McDonald led the ground game with 54 yards on 17 carries, while throwing 14 passes, completing seven for 63 yards.

Defensively, McCool was led by Ryland Garretson with 11 tackles and Soukup contributed seven.

Ravenna had 31 rush attempts for 298 yards and completed 2 of 5 passes for 101 yards and 399 yards of total offense.

McCool (0-5) is back in action next Friday at Sutton (0-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Ravenna (5-0) 6 32 14 12-64

McCool (0-5) 0 6 0 6-12