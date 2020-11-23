McCool Junction’s season is one for the memories – and record book

MCCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss enjoyed the trip home from Kearney after his team won the six-man state title by 50 points last Friday.
The Mustangs got a police escort into town and were greeted by family and friends who had Kirk White Memorial Field lit with its scoreboard reading 12-0, just like the team’s undefeated record.
“It was awesome to see all the parents, student body and administration waiting to welcome home the state champs,” Weiss said.
It was a memorable season for McCool Junction, which rook runner-up last year in the state championship game. They finished the job this time around, though, and in record-setting fashion.
McCool Junction was a straight-up juggernaut in 2020, beating opponents by an average score of 67-12. The Mustangs scored 808 total points, which is a single-season six-man record. Their closest game was in the semifinal, a 30-12 win at Cody-Kilgore. Other than that, they beat every opponent by more than 40 points.
During the season Weiss and his team weren’t aware of the record. The only goal in their minds was getting back to Kearney.
“The only thing that really mattered was that we had the opportunity to play for a title,” Weiss said. “I kept thinking all season that when you average 67 points a game, your point total adds up quickly. Going into the season, our goals weren’t based on total points scored in a game or if a player could set a record, our goal was to get back to Kearney and finish the job we didn’t finish a year ago.”
On top of the team record for most points scored in a season, Owen McDonald was the talk of last Friday night. The senior athlete rushed for 393 yards and eight touchdowns on 22 carries. That broke the championship-game rushing record, and his eight scores tied a six-man playoff mark.
Oh, and McDonald did most of that in the first half.
After rushing for a 59-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter, he rested his legs on the sideline for the duration of the game.
McDonald wound up scoring 473 points in the season, which broke the single-season record of 412 that was held by Christian Timm of Eustis-Farnam. McDonald had 51 rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores, five kickoff returns for touchdowns and one pick-six. He also had one point-after run and went 59-of-81 on PAT attempts.
“I knew Owen had a lot of points on the season, I just didn’t know it was that close,” Weiss said. “Owen is so unselfish that it didn’t matter how many points he had on the season, he just wanted to win just like his teammates did. So to have set the scoring record was just icing on the cake.”
Weiss said he felt his team had a solid chance at winning the title. But in order for that to happen, his players needed to play the way they were capable of.
“I told the boys all week that if we do what we do, we’re the best team in the state, and that isn’t a negative to other teams,” he said, “I just felt that when we play our best game it would be tough for anyone to beat us, so I knew we had a good shot.”
But to win the game by 50 points? Weiss wasn’t expecting that, especially after watching Sterling’s performance against a tough Arthur County team in the semifinals.
“I was impressed with their overall team speed and their physicality at the point of attack,” Weiss said of Sterling. “Being up 62-14 at the half was a shock to me, but again we played extremely well after the first possession of the game.”
Weiss has coached for 16 years and Friday was his first championship. He’s grateful for reaching the top. It was a special moment in the locker room before the game, where he and his staff had a few final words for the players before taking the field.
“I’m just a small piece to the puzzle in accomplishing the task. All the credit goes to so many others and I’m very happy I get to be a part of something special,” Weiss said. “I’ll never forget this season, and to say we won the first state title in football for our school is quite an accomplishment.
“I told the boys in the locker room before the game that they were playing for the many teams that came before them. I’m fairly certain they made everyone proud.”
