McCool Junction’s season is one for the memories – and record book

On top of the team record for most points scored in a season, Owen McDonald was the talk of last Friday night. The senior athlete rushed for 393 yards and eight touchdowns on 22 carries. That broke the championship-game rushing record, and his eight scores tied a six-man playoff mark.

Oh, and McDonald did most of that in the first half.

After rushing for a 59-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter, he rested his legs on the sideline for the duration of the game.

McDonald wound up scoring 473 points in the season, which broke the single-season record of 412 that was held by Christian Timm of Eustis-Farnam. McDonald had 51 rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores, five kickoff returns for touchdowns and one pick-six. He also had one point-after run and went 59-of-81 on PAT attempts.

“I knew Owen had a lot of points on the season, I just didn’t know it was that close,” Weiss said. “Owen is so unselfish that it didn’t matter how many points he had on the season, he just wanted to win just like his teammates did. So to have set the scoring record was just icing on the cake.”

Weiss said he felt his team had a solid chance at winning the title. But in order for that to happen, his players needed to play the way they were capable of.