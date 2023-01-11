McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates eclipses 1,000-point plateau

MCCOOL JUNCTION – During a routine 66-26 win over Friend on Saturday, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. The Mustang guard finished with 26 points in the win and added 22 more in Tuesday’s rout of Harvard as she currently sits at 1,043 career points just 12 games into her junior season.

“First off, it's an honor to accomplish this milestone. My coaches and teammates throughout my entire career have been a huge factor in helping me reach this accomplishment,” Yates said. “Playing summer basketball every year (besides covid summer) since I was in sixth grade and going against elite opponents every weekend has made me a better player as well.”

During her freshman season in 2020-21, Yates averaged 17 points per game 39.7% shooting. She finished the year with 358 total points and knocked down 126 of 317 field goals, including 51 of 152 (33.5%) of her shots from beyond the arc.

Last winter, Yates helped guide the Mustangs to the district finals after leading the area in scoring for the second year in a row with 18.3 points per night. Her efficiency numbers dipped slightly as she shot 39.5% (153 of 387) from the floor and 31.4% (57 of 181) from three. However, she finished with more overall points, collecting 422 for the season.

Despite her offensive prowess over her first two seasons, Yates has been even better through 12 games this winter. She’s atop the area leaderboard in scoring for the third consecutive season with 21.9 points per night, but her efficiency numbers are up across the board.

Yates has knocked down 94 of 194 (48.4%) shots from the floor so far this year, including 42 of 102 (41.2%) from downtown. She’s also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.1 steals per game as McCool is off to a 10-2 start.

“McKenna is an offensive weapon on the court that works hard and puts in extra time to be a competitor each game,” head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “As the point guard of our team, she assumes many responsibilities on the court. McKenna has been a great shooter and driver throughout her career, but has also become a better defender and rebounder as well. We are very proud of her dedication to basketball and our team.”

In 56 career games so far, Yates is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.9 assists a night. She’s knocked down 373 of 898 (41.5%) of her career field goals and has buried 150 of 435 treys for a 34.4% success rate from three. She’s also been efficient from the foul line, hitting 133 of 189 (70.4%) career free throws.

“I have spent countless hours in the gym, so it feels good for my hard work to pay off,” she said. “My parents have pushed me and supported my dreams and goals for as long as I can remember, so none of this would have happened without them.”

The junior’s path to 1,000 career points began long ago in Harlan, Iowa, where Yates, then in kindergarten, wanted to get into basketball. There was just one slight hiccup – she wasn’t old enough.

“We had to tell them I was two grades older than I actually was so I was allowed to play,” she said. “My love for basketball immediately began then and I have put my all into the sport since.”

With the 1,000-point plateau firmly in her rearview mirror, Yates is focused on closing the season out on a high note. As a team, she said the goal is to make a run at the Crossroads Conference tournament beginning next Saturday. From there, the eventual aim is Lincoln and a spot in the state tournament.

“I think this team can also do some great things and possibly make the state tournament. My teammates put in a lot of work also, and I want them to be successful too,” she said. “As for myself, I want to contribute to our team's success as much as I can for the rest of this year and the next. My long term goal is to play basketball at a higher level after I graduate, and I am going to continue to push myself to be the best player I can be. None of my success would be possible without the support I have gotten from my coaches, teammates, and family.”