McCool Junction’s McDonald leads Mustangs back to Cody

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The calendar said that it was still a week before Friday the 13th, but with what went on in the second quarter of Friday night’s quarterfinal game against McCool Junction, you might have a hard time convincing the Paxton faithful it wasn’t already Friday the 13th.
McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald scored three first quarter touchdowns as the Mustangs improved to 9-0 with a 79-20 win over the No. 6 seed and No. 7 rated Paxton Tigers in Six-Man State Playoff action.
The Mustangs were already leading 30-0 after senior Kaeden Bristol turned the corner on a 43 yard run.
On the ensuing kick-off the wind held the ball up in the air and the Mustangs would recover the first of three kick-offs that the Tigers just could not get control of.
Those three recoveries led to a McDonald 20 yard run to go with his three scores of 44, 19 and 49 yards in the first quarter, while Bristol scored again on a 2 yard run and after recovering the third straight wind kick, junior Chase Wilkinson got into the scoring with a 10 yard run.
After those three recoveries the Mustangs led 51-0 and the Paxton Tigers never made a dent in the lead the remainder of the game.
McCool Junction crossed the goal line six times in the second quarter as Bristol scored his third touchdown from 2 yards out and McDonald scored his fifth touchdown, tenth in two weeks when he returned a kick-off 75 yards.
Paxton did get on the board with two scores in the second quarter as senior quarterback Keegan Schow scored on a 28 yard run and Remington Schimonitz returned a kick-off 70 yards.
McCool Junction led at the half 67-12.
“I thought coming out we would be more physical than them and our depth bothered them a little bit and it all came true to form,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “We went no huddle and that kind of bothered them a little bit to and we just got out to a great start.”
When asked if he could ever remember seeing three kick-offs returned by the kick-off team, Weiss said the wind was a factor.
“It makes a big difference when the wind is blowing like it is. It kind of looked like a boomerang coming out of the air. We didn’t really try to do that, but it came out in our favor,” Weiss added.
The Mustangs scored twice in the second half with a running clock as 6-foot-2 inch, 275 pound Patrick Dietz literally bulldozed through three Paxton defenders from 2 yards out and junior Dylan Rieken capped the scoring on a 10 yard run with 1:52 to play in the game.
Paxton got a 1 yard scoring toss from Schow to Dane Storer to cap their scoring for the 2020 season.
McCool Junction finished with 466 yards of total offense with all but 43 yards coming on the ground. McDonald led the ground game with 224 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Jonah Barrow was 2 for 4 passing for 43 yards.
Paxton was held to 131 yards rushing on 25 attempts, while Schow was 7 of 11 passing for 50 yards.
On defense the Mustangs were led by Bristol with nine tackles, Gage Rhodes added eight and fumble recoveries were credited to Wilkinson with two and Ryland Garretson and Bristol with one each. Garretson also had his third pick in the last two games.
The Cody-Kilgore Cowboys led the Potter-Dix Coyotes 28-0 at the half and they went on to the 42-8 win over the No. 2 seed.
The Mustangs will be headed back to Cody-Kilgore next Friday as they were winners over the Cowboys last year 40-26 to punch their ticket to state.
“I’m looking forward to going out there again,” said Weiss after the game. “They lost their three all-staters who graduated, so they are a lot younger team, junior heavy a little bit. It will be a lot of fun to go out there again.”
Paxton (6-3) 0 12 0 8-20
McCool JCT (9-0) 24 43 6 6-79
