McCool Junction’s McDonald leads Mustangs back to Cody

Paxton did get on the board with two scores in the second quarter as senior quarterback Keegan Schow scored on a 28 yard run and Remington Schimonitz returned a kick-off 70 yards.

McCool Junction led at the half 67-12.

“I thought coming out we would be more physical than them and our depth bothered them a little bit and it all came true to form,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. “We went no huddle and that kind of bothered them a little bit to and we just got out to a great start.”

When asked if he could ever remember seeing three kick-offs returned by the kick-off team, Weiss said the wind was a factor.

“It makes a big difference when the wind is blowing like it is. It kind of looked like a boomerang coming out of the air. We didn’t really try to do that, but it came out in our favor,” Weiss added.

The Mustangs scored twice in the second half with a running clock as 6-foot-2 inch, 275 pound Patrick Dietz literally bulldozed through three Paxton defenders from 2 yards out and junior Dylan Rieken capped the scoring on a 10 yard run with 1:52 to play in the game.

Paxton got a 1 yard scoring toss from Schow to Dane Storer to cap their scoring for the 2020 season.