McCool Junction’s Gerken takes second at Fillmore Central Invite

GENEVA – The winner of Thursday’s Cross Country Meet on the girls side was decided about 20 seconds ahead of the second and third place runners as Milford’s Lilly Kenning turned in the best time of the 52 runners competing.

However the battle for second place was a rollercoaster ride for McCool Junction senior Payton Gerken and Tri-County’s Isabelle Peters who exchanged positions right down to the wire before Gerken edged Peters by .01. Gerken posted a time of 20:35.94 and Peters ran a 20:35.95.

“Payton Gerken really got it going with a dynamite performance for our girls. Behind champion Lily Kenning of Milford, Payton was in a duel throughout the race with freshman Isabelle Peters of Tri-County. The last mile of the race between those two was pretty special to watch,” said Mustangs head coach Ryan Underwood. “In the last 200 meters the lead between those two girls changed hands numerous times. As those two ladies approached the finish line it was a tug of war battle as one would pull ahead and the other would answer. Payton emerged as the runner-up by a mere .01 of a second.”

Centennial’s Grace Schernikau also ran a solid race as she crossed the finished line in sixth place with a time of 21:39.79.

The only Fillmore Central Panther runner was Hallie Verhage and the senior rolled in with a time of 23:47.76 for 15th place.

The Class C No. 8 Lincoln Christian Crusaders won the team title with 24 points, second was No. 5 Milford with 37, third went to Tri-County with 49 while Adams Central and McCool Junction finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rounding out McCool scoring was Claire Brugger in 26th with a time of 25:15.07, next in line was Sara Weisheit with a 29th place finish in a time of 25:45.59 and Sydney Huber turned in a 27:25.03 for 40th place.

“Our next three ladies also had their best performance of the season. Overall our girls need to get healthy,” commented Underwood. “We are hopeful to get No. 2 runner Jadon Hess back in a few weeks. With some continued improvement and good health, our girls could really come on strong through the remainder of the season”

Centennial’s Josie Turnbull finished in 33rd place for the Broncos.

All three teams will be in Hebron next Thursday for the Thayer Central invite which is schedule to get underway at 5 p.m.

Team scoring – 1.Lincoln Christian 24; 2.Milford 37; 3.Tri-County 49; 4.Adams Central 53; 5.McCool Junction 67; 6.Malcolm 92.