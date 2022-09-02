McCool Junction runners sweep Superior Invite

SUPERIOR – When the final runner crossed the finish line Thursday at the Superior cross country Invite, the leaderboard showed McCool Junction walked away with a clean sweep of the boys and girls team titles.

The Mustang girls galloped away from the field for a blowout win, notching 12 points behind four top-seven finishes – more than 20 points clear of runner-up Blue Hill. The boys’ race was tighter, but McCool Junction’s 27 points were enough to edge out the 31 points of second-place Fillmore Central.

“Our teams are very excited to both emerge victoriously from the Superior Elks Club Cross Country Invite. Our girls were especially excited as all five of them medaled by finishing in the top 15,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said. “Our top four scorers all finished in the top seven, leading to a commanding victory for us. Our runners have been working and training very hard, so it was exciting for them to see some fruit from their labor.”

Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia finished atop the individual leaderboard in the girls race, but Mustang senior Payton Gerken clocked in at 22:50.741 to claim silver. Freshman teammate Claire Brugger followed just behind her, timing in at 26:37.206 to place third.

Senior Jadon Hess ran fifth (26:56.464), while junior Sara Weisheit crossed the tape in seventh (27:58.282). Sydney Huber rounded out the McCool contingent with a time of 31:13.992 to land in 13th place.

The boys individual title went to South Central’s Rowan Jarosik, but Trent Neville clocked in at 19:07.735 and Luke Brugger ran a 19:56.593 to finish third and fifth, respectively.

Joey Pederson placed ninth (20:38.137) and Jayden Fuehrer finished 16th with a time of 21:31.088.

“On the boys side, we had a much closer battle as we edged Fillmore Central by four points,” Underwood said. “Our third and fourth runners made some late moves to help us secure the title. Joey Pedersen passed two runners over the last 1000 meters of the race and Jayden Fuehrer passed a couple more in the last 400 meters.”

Fillmore Central’s Cooper Schelkopf placed sixth with a time of 20:21.956, while Ashtin Clark added a top-10 finish after crossing the line in 20:31.145 to take eighth.

Travis Meyer (20:43.308) ran 10th, while Waylon Rayburn (21:12.532, 12th) and Austin Wurtz (21:29.857, 14th) rounded out the Panthers’ scoring. Fillmore Central also saw Cameron Knight place 19th (21:38.959).

“All of our runners had to battle some challenging conditions with the heat. I am very excited about how they handled that heat and still competed despite the challenging conditions,” Underwood said. “While the weather will remain hot the next couple of weeks, our competition will begin to heat up a lot too. It will be fun to prepare for those challenges and see how we attack them as they arise.”