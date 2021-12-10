McCool Junction rolls over High Plains girls 55-22

POLK – There was no scoring during the first five minutes of the game between the McCool Junction Mustangs and the High Plains Storm at High Plains on Friday night.

That changed quickly.

A basket by sophomore BriAnn Stutzman set off a chain of 30 straight McCool Junction points as they jumped to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to the 55-22 win in girls Crossroads Conference play.

High Plains could not take care of the basketball, but a lot of that had to do with the pressure the Mustangs applied on defense. The Storm turned the ball over 21 times in the first half and 33 times in the game.

McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates hit all four of her 3-pointers in the first half, two in the first quarter, which seemed to spark the Mustangs' offense.

Yates would finish with a team-high 19 points, while fellow sophomore Sara Weisheit did most of her damage in the paint, scoring 15.

The Storm remained scoreless until they made their first field goal with 14 seconds remaining in the first half on a driving lay in by junior Hailey Lindburg, who scored 13 points for the Storm - including a buzzer-beating three to end the game.