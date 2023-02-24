MCCOOL JUNCTION – The old adage goes that sometimes, a basketball game is determined by which team has the best player on the court on a given night. During Friday night’s D2-5 district final, that player wore the black and gold No. 30 of McCool Junction.

The Mustangs’ McKenna Yates was near unstoppable for 32 minutes Friday night, canning a quartet of 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the hosts early before finishing with a game-high 39. As a team, McCool Junction scorched the nets to the tune of 82 points as they routed 12-seed Pleasanton 82-57 to clinch the program’s first ticket to state in 20 years.

“I think we did an excellent job of trying to play the game we’ve been playing lately. We fouled a little bit too much, and that’s something we talked about in most of our huddles was just quit fouling,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “I know that created some driving lanes for them, so we were just hoping our offense could outlast that a little bit. I’m so proud of them for sticking together. They threw a lot of stuff at us, and I’m proud the girls pulled it out.”

McCool surged out to an 18-8 lead after the opening stanza behind 16 early points from Yates. The junior splashed down four 3-balls during the first eight minutes and had six field goals entering the second quarter.

By halftime, Yates had buried two more treys and was singlehandedly outscoring the Bulldogs 24-20. Pleasanton double-teamed her for the entirety of the second half, but the junior still netted 15 points over the final 16 minutes.

“Tonight was even better because she was asked to do that while one to two people were guarding her the entire game without moving off of her,” VanWesten said. “I’m proud of the way she battled. She didn’t do that last year, so this is new for her, but part of that is growing in your basketball career.”

McCool led 37-20 at halftime after closing the second quarter on a 9-0 run, and they padded their cushion to 54-38 with eight minutes to play thanks to a 19-18 run in the third stanza. In the fourth quarter, the hosts slammed the door shut with an emphatic 26-19 edge as the Mustangs rolled to a 25-point win and cracked the 80-point barrier.

“We definitely had to work for it, but it was work we got done,” junior Shelby Bandt said after the game. “They brought a challenge, but I’m proud of how we played. We played well together and for each other.”

The Mustangs faced some adversity in the second half with a slew of fouls early in the third quarter. Pleasanton hit the double bonus in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs failed to take advantage as they went just 10 of 24 at the foul line for the game and missed 8 of 9 freebies in the first half.

McCool shot 14 of 27 in the floor in the first half and 6 of 13 from three, with all six makes coming from Yates’ hot hand. The Mustangs cooled down a little bit in the second half but still went 27 of 56 (48.2%) from the floor for the game, including 9 of 24 from three.

The hosts also went 18 of 26 at the charity stripe and converted 15 of 19 free throws in the second half to keep the Bulldogs from making a late run to climb back into the game.

Yates led the charge offensively as the junior splashed down eight treys for the game and finished with 12 made field goals. She also converted all seven foul shots and poured in 39 points to lead all scorers.

“I knew I needed to do everything I could to help my team win this game, and I felt like I did that,” she said after the game. “In the first half they had to change how they were guarding me, and that left my teammates open, then they got bucket too. Everyone was scoring tonight, which was good.”

Yates ran the show, but she was far from the only offensive highlight. Bandt tallied 17, including 10 in the second half to help take some of the pressure off her point guard when Pleasanton switched to the double team.

Freshman Claire Brugger also turned in a solid game, knocking down six shots and netting 12 points as the third Mustang to crack double figures.

“They all know what their strengths are, and that’s something we’ve improved upon this year and even just within the last four weeks since the CRC – what’s your strength, and you have to use it every night,” VanWesten said. “When they aren’t scoring it’s because they’re heavily guarded, so tonight when they did score that much it’s just because McKenna was getting them open, or Bri or Ella. They were passing the ball well into our post, and I appreciate that from them.”

Behind them, BriAnn Stutzman notched four points while Kaeli Meehan and Sara Weisheit both added three. Jadon Hess finished with two and Ella Clark notched one to round out the scoring.

Pleasanton shot 11 of 20 from the floor in the second half and 19 of 41 (46.3%) for the game, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the offensive onslaught of McCool Junction.

Regan Weisdorfer paced the Bulldogs with 26 points in her final high school game, including 16 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter. Behind her, Natalie Rasmussen finished with 13.

The Mustangs crashed the glass to the tune of an unofficial 34-20 rebounding edge and won the turnover battle 22-19, both factors contributing to the hosts' 56-41 advantage in total shots.

McCool reached the district finals last year, where they fell to Elmwood-Murdock. This year, the Mustangs challenged themselves with their schedule, playing Falls City Sacred Heart close in a holiday tournament, defeating Cross County twice and beating both BDS and Meridian.

“They definitely pushed us to do better, and they showed us what we needed to do to get the job done,” Bandt said of the slate. “We’ve seen the defense, but they showed us where we can be open, where we can shoot, how we need to finish and where we need to make our moves.”

Thanks to the offensive explosion Friday night, the Mustangs cut down the nets on their home court and extended their season for another week as they booked the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2003.

It’s the program’s sixth state berth overall; the Mustangs won the title in 2000.

“It feels good,” Yates said. “Doing this for the community after they came out tonight for us, all the support they’ve given us, it feels really good to give something back to them. We show up every night wanting to prove something to them, wanting to show up for them, so I think this is really good for us and for our town.”