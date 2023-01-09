McCool Junction girls improve to 9-2 with a pair of weekend wins

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Originally scheduled for just one game this past weekend, the McCool Junction Mustang girls traveled to Lawrence-Nelson on Friday night which was a rescheduled game from Tuesday, January 3.

The Mustangs, 9-2 and rated at No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald Class D2 rankings, rolled over the L-N Raiders 55-29 on Friday and followed that up with a 66-26 win over the Friend Bulldogs on Saturday.

McCool 55, Lawrence-Nelson 29

The Mustangs jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead and used a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter to seal the 55-29 win on Friday night.

Junior McKenna Yates led the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field and 2 of 8 on 3-pointers. The rest of Mustang scoring was balanced as junior Kaeli Meehan added nine and junior Sara Weisheit followed with eight.

The McCool girls were 22 of 56 from the field for 39% and 2 of 15 on 3-point shots. They were 9 of 17 at the line.

L-N sophomore Kara Menke led the Raiders with 11 points and senior Katelyn Mazour chipped in with six. The Raiders were 10 of 38 from the field overall and that included 2 of 9 on shots from behind the arc. The Raiders went 7 of 13 at the free throw line.

MCJ held a slight 28-23 advantage on the boards and junior Shelby Bandt recorded five steals.

McCool 66, Friend 26

Yates fired in a game-high 26 points, matching the entire Friend Bulldog team and Bandt added 12 as the Mustangs improved to 9-2.

McCool was 23 of 50 from the field for 46%, connected on 8 of 16 3-point shots and were 10 of 15 at the charity stripe. Weisheit and Claire Brugger had five rebounds each, while Brugger added three assists and Yates stole the ball six times.

McCool (9-2) will host Harvard tonight.