MCCOOL JUNCTION – The balance of the McCool Junction girls was too much for the Paul Underwood Classic field on Thursday.

The Mustangs scored in all 17 events to rack up 134 points to 122.5 for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights and 108 for the Dorchester Longhorns.

Exeter-Milligan picked up two wins and finished in fourth scoring 74 points, well ahead of fifth-place Parkview Christian with 30.5.

McCool Junction’s middle distance and long distance runners accounted for 43 points as junior McKenna Yates won the 400 and senior Payton Gerken won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

The Mustangs’ 4x800 team picked up 10 points with a first-place effort, and Yates also took the gold in the high jump with a season best of 5-4. The Mustangs racked up 56 points with seven runner-up finishes.

Nebraska Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske accounted for 26 team points as she won the long jump and took the silver in both the 100 and 200 meters.

Marissa Endorf and Ann Prigge took second in the 1600 and 3200 meter races respectively, while the Knights’ 4x100 meter relay crossed the finish line in first place.

Senior Jasmine Malchow was runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles, as was the 4x800 meter relay giving the Knights six second places.

Exeter-Milligan had two champions as senior Jozie Kanode won the pole vault and junior Savana Krupicka took the top spot in the triple jump. Krupicka was second in the 400 and the Timberwolves’ only relay team – the 4x100 – ended the day in third.

This was the final regular season competition as all Class D teams will be in district action next Wednesday, May 10.

The D-2 in Osceola will feature five area teams with; Heartland, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, High Plains and Hampton.

The D-1 has the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boarding a bus for Pawnee City.

Girls team scoring- 1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 134; 2.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 122.5; 3.Dorchester (DOR) 108; 4.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 74; 5.Parkview Christian, (PVC) 30.5; 6.Palmer (PAL) 22; 7.St. Edward (STE) 18.

Results include all event winners and area coverage athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1. Maria Pastrelo, PVC, 12.55; 2.Sam Hueske, NL, 13.10; 4.Kanako Kurokawa, NL, 13.67; 6.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 13.88

200-1.Maria Pastrelo, PVC, 26.28; 2.Sam Hueske, NL, 27.28; 4.Tenley Williamson, NL, 29.38; 6.Kaeli Meehan, MCJ, 30.71

400-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 1:03.05; 2.Savana Krupicka, EM, 1:05.14; 3.Kaydence Haase, EM, 1:09.54; 4.Selah Petersen, EM, 1:10.14; 6.Karynn Bretschneider, NL, 1:13.31

800-1.Savana Krupicka, EM, 2:43.30; 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ, 2:46.46; 3.Marissa Endorf, NL, 2:50.40; 4.Shelby Bandt, MCJ, 2:52.89; 5.Lily Otte, NL, 2:54.49

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 6:10.90; 2.Marissa Endorf, NL, 6:24.96; 3.Ann Prigge, NL, 6:27.16; 4.Bethany Fox, NL, 6:41.45

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 13:37.76; 2.Ann Prigge, NL, 14:06.02; 3.Bethany Fox, NL, 14:41.43; 6.Sydney Huber, MCJ, 17:18.16

100H-1.Baylor Behrns, DOR, 16.90; 2.Jasmine Malchow, NL, 16.96; 3.Kaydence Haase, EM, 18.37; 4.Jozie Kanode, EM, 18.53; 6.Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 19.06

300LH-1.Baylor Behrns, DOR, 48.33; 4.Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 57.97

4x100-1.Nebraska Lutheran 53.52; 2.McCool Junction 53.72; 3.Exeter-Milligan 56.274:31.89 (Kiley Oldehoeft, Kaydence Haase, Jozie Kanode, Savana Krupicka)

4x400-1.Dorchester 4:31.89; 2.McCool Junction 4:41.74

4x800-1.McCool Junction 10:42.84; 2.Nebraska Lutheran 11:55.13

Field Events

High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-4; 3.Tenly Williamson, NL, 4-10; 4.Ella Clark, MCJ, 4-8; 6T.Kaylee Schoen, NL, 4-4

Pole Vault-1.Jozie Kanode, EM, 8-6; 2.Anna Vodicka, MCJ, 8-6; 3.Madison Vodicka, MCJ 7-6

Long Jump-1.Sam Hueske, NL, 15-7 ¼; 2.Shelby Bandt, MCJ, 13-4 ½

Triple Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, EM, 34-6; 2.Ella Clark, MCJ, 31-8 ¼; 3.Jasmine Malchow, NL, 30-7 ¼; 5.Sydney Huber, MCJ, 27-1 ½

Shot Put-1.Bailey Theis, DOR, 37-1; 3.Kaylee Schoen, NL, 28-10 ½; 4.Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 27-10; 5.Bailey Schwab, NL, 27-9

Discus-1.Bailey Theis, DOR, 101-3; 2.Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 96-1; 3.Kiley Oldehoeft, EM, 85-7; 4.Olivea Swanson, EM, 82-5; 6.Baily Schwab, NL, 76-5