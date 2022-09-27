McCool Junction girls 21st in final team results at UNK

KEARNEY – The weather conditions were ideal as most of the teams that will make a return trip to Kearney for the 2022 State Cross Country Championships on October 21 were on hand to get a look at the course.

A total of 687 girls raced around the layout in 70 degree temperatures which were perfect for some good times and competition.

Class D Girls

Hemingford, Doniphan-Trumbull and Nebraska Christian went 1-2-3 in the Class D girls’ team race. McCool finished in 21st place without their number one runner Payton Gerken who is currently nursing an injury.

Centennial sophomore Grace Schernikau turned in a time of 21:35.27 and that was good for an 11th place finish overall. Fellow sophomore Josie Turnbull ran 33rd with a clocking of 23:25.43. The Broncos only had two runners as senior Madison Brandenburgh is still not competing.

“Grace Schernikau ran a PR of her career finishing 11th in 21:35. Not many people can say that their best ever time is on the tough state meet course. She is still getting better each race,” coach Rob Johansen said. “Josie Turnbull ran at 33rd place and cut off two minutes or more from being ill a week ago. It's great to get her back healthy and hoping to get Madison back later this week from her injury. 260 boys and 176 girls in the races gave the runners some big time meet experience that proved to be really good for them.”

McCool Junction was led by senior Jadon Hess who returned to action for the first time since September 1. She led the Mustangs with a 25:44.24 and a 73rd place finish.

Freshman Claire Brugger finished in 86th (26:14.01) and another freshman Sydney Huber was 104th with a clocking of 26:49.22.

“Overall I thought our girls had a solid day. We are still patching things together a bit at this point so we are far from operating on all cylinders,” explained coach Ryan Underwood. “Hopefully we can get our full squad back together soon and get a little continuity going to put ourselves in position to be our best in October.”

Class C Girls

The girls saw Fillmore Central junior Hallie Verhage finish in 101st place in a field of 182 runners. Verhage was the only runner for the Panthers and she was clocked at 25:13.01.

The top three teams in Class C were Lincoln Christian, Auburn and Douglas County West. The top time went to Keeliane Green from Arlington with a 19:29.60.

Later this week Centennial will compete at the Raymond Central invite at Branched Oak Lake. Centennial and Fillmore Central will head to Fairbury on Thursday, October 6 for the Southern Nebraska Conference meet.

McCool Junction will host their season-closing event on Thursday, October 6 at Camp Kateri.