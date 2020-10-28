McCool Junction gears up for second go around with Parkview Christian

MCCOOL JUNCTION-Every game this year the McCool Junction Mustangs had their football game won by halftime.
This included their October 2nd meeting with Parkview Christian in McCool that they won 78-12 and led at the half 48-6.
The numbers are staggering for the Mustangs who have been the No. 1 ranked team in Six-Man Football all season in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
McCool Junction (7-0) is averaging a 55-3 lead at the half; they are racking up 69.4 points per game and holding their opponents to just over 10 points per contest.
But even then head coach Jarrod Weiss has told his team not to even think about the first game with Parkview Christian.
“I think playing a team for a second time around is always scary. We have stressed this week about putting the first game behind us because that doesn't matter now,” said Weiss. “It's a one game season from here on out and the team that executes the best in all phases of the game will advance. They have a good coach that will make the necessary adjustments to compete against us, however we made mistakes in the first matchup, so we have plenty to fix as well.”
The Mustangs are averaging 312.4 yards rushing per game and are led by senior Owen McDonald who has rushed for 1,111 yards in seven games and is averaging 158.7 yards each time out. In the first game, McDonald was over 150 yards with six touchdowns.
The rest of the McCool Junction ground game has been by committee with several other players getting plenty of work due to the Mustangs first half domination.
The Mustangs are averaging just under 50 yards per game throwing the ball and to date as a team, are 25 of 44 passing for 347 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Patriots are averaging 38.5 points per game and their other two losses have come to Sterling (47-13) and Dorchester 50-24.
With all the offensive numbers coming early in the game, the one thing that Mustangs haven’t faced is the adversity that comes with playing a close four quarter game. Weiss said that does pose a little bit of insecurity.
“I think anytime you go through a season not being tested, it always provides a sense of some insecurity, however, the majority of our team has been involved in multiple big games in the past couple of years,” Weiss explained. “We were in the quarterfinals two years ago and the state finals last year so we have been battle tested overall. The majority of our guys have grown up in a year and have gotten stronger and faster and are ready to start the playoffs. With that being said, absolutely it would be nice to have been challenged, but we played our schedule and did what we needed to do to get to this point. Relying on many upperclassmen that have been through the battles the last couple of years should be a benefit to us, if we are fortunate enough to advance.”
Weiss said the team has been focused all season long and that he expects them to be ready on Friday.
“The best attribute this team has is the fact that just being in the playoffs isn't their goal. They understand what lies ahead of them and I expect them to come out with their hair on fire and treat this game accordingly. They do a good job of not getting too high or too low, they just go out and play the game and play each play like it's their last one,” Weiss commented. “For us it's another team on our schedule that provides a potential roadblock to the path we want to be on. In practices, we have treated it as such, the fact that we get to play another game is a bonus.”
Parkview Christian (5-3) and McCool Junction will kick-off at 5 p.m. Friday night in McCool Junction.
“We are looking forward to beginning the playoffs. We are playing a well-coached team that will be ready to compete at the highest level,” Weiss concluded. “We will be ready to go and our guys know what lies ahead of them, now we just have to go out and do the things we have been doing all season, if we do that, I like our chances to be successful.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will face the winner of the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Paxton game next Friday.
