McCool Junction football is looking for redemption in Kearney

McCool Junction’s defense is led by Gage Rhodes, a tough junior who’s racked up a team-best 78 tackles this season. Both McDonald and another senior, Kaeden Bristol, have 60 stops while junior Chase Wilkinson and freshman Ryland Garretson have chipped in with 58 and 49 tackles, respectively. Garretson leads the defense in interceptions with six and has returned two for a touchdown.

While six-man football is an offensive game that favors the smaller, quicker players, McCool Junction’s two big roadblocks in the middle on defense – seniors Patrick Dietz and Kaden Kirkpatrick – have shown they can still get in the backfield and disrupt offenses. Dietz and Kirkpatrick both have four sacks on the season.

But for Mustangs’ head coach Jarrod Weiss, there are three keys to the game that he wants his team focused on. The first is winning the turnover battle.

“The team that takes care of the ball better will have the advantage,” he said.

The second? Being efficient in point-after attempts. In Sterling’s game against Arthur County, Arthur was just 2-of-9 on PATs while Sterling was 6-of-8.

“Arthur had more touchdowns, but Sterling made more PATs,” Weiss said, “so we will need to be sound in those as well.”