McCool Junction falters late in 39-32 loss at Meridian

DAYKIN – The McCool Junction girls overcame a 7-6 first-quarter deficit to take a 22-16 lead into intermission Thursday night at Meridian. However, the Mustangs couldn’t hold onto their advantage as the hosts outscored McCool 23-10 in the second half to pull out a 39-32 win in Crossroads Conference action.

Meridian didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, hitting on just 15 of 47 (32%) shots. However, McCool Junction shot 11 of 42 (26%) and went just 4 of 18 from three.

McKenna Yates finished 7 of 15 from the floor and poured in a game-high 21 points but didn’t get much help as just two other Mustangs scored. BriAnn Stutzman notched nine points and Jadon Hess finished with two.

Taelyn Filipi scored nine points to pace Meridian, followed by eight from Jaslyn Ward and six apiece from Jaylee Sobotka and Kaylee Pribyl.

Ward pulled down a game-high 13 boards as the hosts out-rebounded McCool 32-23 on the glass.

Claire Brugger led the Mustangs with nine boards, while Yates swiped eight steals. McCool Junction dropped its second game in a row and falls to 7-2 but returns to the court today against Friend.