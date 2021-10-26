McCool Junction drops a tough one in subdistrict volleyball

HENDERSON – There was a hint of Jekyll and Hyde on both sides of Monday’s subdistrict volleyball match between McCool Junction and Dorchester played in Henderson.

Dorchester escaped in five sets by the skin of their teeth.

The first set looked like it was to be a cakewalk for McCool, which parlayed an ace each from BriAnna Stutzman, Shelby Tritt and McKenna Yates into a lead of 18-10 in set one. Then the personalities seemed to switch as the Longhorns came racing back into it to within two points at 23-21 Mustangs.

Yates planted an overpass that got her team to set point which came on a kill from Madilyn Stacy, 25-22.

The Longhorns kept their killer mentality in set two from start to finish as the Mustangs scrambled out of synch. The set appropriately ended on a McCool attack error. Dorchester won in a breeze 25-15. The match was locked up at a set apiece.

In set number three the Mustangs profited by a couple aces, but gave up five to the Longhorns including four is succession that took Dorchester from 17-9 up to a 21-9 lead. The set ended 25-15 on a McCool mishit into the string.

The Mustangs made things right in the fourth set by jumping out to a 15-12 lead after an early 6-6 tie.