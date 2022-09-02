McCool Junction downs Knights at home tri

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After the Sutton Fillies swept Nebraska Lutheran and defeated McCool Junction in three sets in its two matches at the Mustangs’ tri Thursday, the hosts capped the night with a three-set volleyball win over the Knights.

Sutton 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Nebraska Lutheran tallied just five kills in the match as Sutton walked away with a 25-9, 25-17 sweep. Tenley Williamson led the Knights’ attack with two winners while Lily Otte, Marissa Endorf and Rebecca Hueske each had one.

Kaylee Schoen crushed three of the team’s four aces at the service line with the other going to Jasmine Malchow, while Endorf and Karynn Bretschneider recorded a trio of ace blocks apiece.

Otte and Malchow led the Knights in digs with nine and eight, respectively, and Hueske added seven.

McCool Junction 2, Nebraska Lutheran 1

The hosts picked up their first win of the season in their final match Thursday, rallying to take down Nebraska Lutheran in three sets 17-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Otte peppered 11 of the Knights’ 22 kills, while Hueske and Malchow finished with four each. Endorf added two winners for Lutheran and Williamson notched one.

Malchow crushed four of her team’s six aces as Schoen and Williamson recorded one apiece. Endorf and Hueske both blocked four attacks and Otte chipped in with one.

Three Knights tallied double-digit digs – Williamson (16), Hueske (11) and Endorf (10). Hueske also notched 14 assists and Malchow added eight.

Stats for McCool Junction were not available.

Sutton 2, McCool Junction 1

After a 25-9 Sutton win in the opening set, McCool Junction rallied for a 25-22 win to force a third set, which went to Sutton by a 25-14 margin.

Stats for both teams were unavailable.